‘Golf will be fourth in line’: Masters champion Scottie Scheffler reveals change in priorities

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses with the Masters trophy after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler says golf is about to become only his fourth priority despite winning a second Masters in imperious fashion on Sunday.

The world No1 raced to be with wife Meredith, who is expecting their first child imminently, after wrapping up a four-shot victory at Augusta National.

It will mean a shift in focus for the devout Christian, although Scheffler warned that fatherhood would not blunt his competitive edge.

“I wish I could soak this in a little bit more but all I can think about is getting home. It’s a very, very special time for both of us,” he said.

“I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again and really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time.

“I definitely will enjoy the birth of my first child, and my priorities will change very soon, so golf will be fourth in line, but I still love competing. I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball any time soon.”

Scheffler saw off the challenges of fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Max Homa and Swedish rookie sensation Ludvig Aberg to secure his second Green Jacket in three years.

The 27-year-old finished on 11 under par after a final round of 68. Only eight players ended up under par after the weather produced testing conditions earlier in the week.

It was Scheffler’s second major title and his ninth on the PGA Tour. All of them have come in either February, March or April.