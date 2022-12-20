LIV laugh love: LIV Golf players to play at 2023 Masters

Dustin Johnson was crowned LIV golf champion as his team on the group competition. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Golf players on the LIV tour will be able to play at next year’s Masters tournament, it was confirmed today.

The organisers of the major, held at Augusta National, confirmed the news today – this means the likes of Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith will be able to compete at the iconic venue.

“We will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it.

“Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honour the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers.”

The chairman added that criteria to enter the historic Masters event would be announced in April.

R&A chief Marin Slumbers said earlier this year that it was “not on the agenda” to ban LIV Golf players.

The LIV Golf tour has been a breakaway from the tradition DP and PGA tours on the golding calendar and has seen individual and team events take place side by side.

Johnson win the first season of LIV golf before his 4 Aces team won the group competition in Miami.

LIV Golf have confirmed events in Adelaide, as well as three more in the United States.