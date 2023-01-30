Sam Torrance: Rory McIlroy was just too good for Patrick Reed at Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy held off rival Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic for a third time

Rory McIlroy had it all thrown at him during the Dubai Desert Classic – a host of LIV Golf players, led by Patrick Reed, hunting him down and even that rarity in the Gulf, a rain delay.

But the world No1 took it all in his stride. He handled the extra day’s play and in the end he proved too good for Reed and his LIV colleagues Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Richard Bland and Bernd Wiesberger.

His bogey at the 15th hole and Reed’s at 16 left McIlroy needing to birdie two of the last three holes to win – and he did.

The 18th had given him problems in the past, including on Sunday, and he reckoned he got lucky in avoiding another dip in the water on Monday, but he played a good lay-up and holed a tricky putt to win by one shot. Fair dos.

McIlroy admitted afterwards that he had particularly enjoyed beating Reed and you could see how much this win meant to him from his celebrations.

Teegate – his spat with the American on the driving range last week – was pathetic, schoolboy stuff, but once it has become part of the storyline it is difficult to shut it down.

I’m sure he will also have been delighted to underline his world No1 credentials and pick up where he left off a terrific season last year.

McIlroy’s first ever professional win came at the Dubai Desert Classic, so his third triumph at a happy hunting ground also had some extra resonance.

He was fairly critical of some aspects of his performance but that is to be expected on his first outing since November.

When you are as good as McIlroy you want perfection and that’s what he’s trying to attain. There’s no secret – when my father passed away he was still seeking it.

🗣️ "It's was one of the toughest rounds I've ever had to play. I showed a lot of mental strength today."



Shinkwin catches the eye in Dubai

Elsewhere in Dubai, Callum Shinkwin produced a great finish featuring five birdies on the back nine to take fourth place, one of his best finishes on the DP World Tour.

The Englishman is a lovely bloke and a hell of a player who really thrived at the recent Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Being in that environment, with players like Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, does give you a boost and it certainly will have helped him.

It will also have been a glimpse at what playing in the Ryder Cup is like, and Shinkwin could be a dark horse for a place in the European team this year.

McIlroy (in pink) and Reed (to rear in navy cap) clashed on the driving range last week in Dubai

Homa makes it look easy

Over on the PGA Tour, Max Homa seems to have followed Tony Finau in opening the floodgates.

Homa lost his tour card twice before breaking his duck in 2019 and, after victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, has now won five more times in 46 starts.

There has been so much hype among other players about the 32-year-old and I can see why because he’s got a gorgeous game.

Homa just steps up and swishes it straight down the middle of the fairway, making it look easy.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam