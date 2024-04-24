Take a golf voyage of discovery at Costa Navarino

Costa Navarino boasts several world-class courses, making it a golfers’ paradise

Offering an outstanding combination of world-class golf, five-star accommodation and numerous leisure and lifestyle facilities, Costa Navarino in Greece’s southwest Peloponnese has quickly risen to be regarded as one of the world’s premier luxury golfing venues.

Travel west from Kalamata international airport and you don’t have long to wait before being wowed by the views. After 45 minutes, you’ll arrive in the magnificent Bay of Navarino – and it’s paradise. Greece might not boast as many courses as the likes of Spain and Portugal, but it’s here, in the region of Messinia, that you’ll find Europe’s number one golf destination.

The dream of Captain Vassilis Constantakopoulos, a shipping company owner and keen environmentalist, Costa Navarino has gone from strength to strength since it opened in 2010. With four world-class golf courses, all of which have their own unique characteristics, and a plethora of sports, leisure and lifestyle activities, this luxurious destination is unlike anywhere else on the continent.

The Dunes Course was the inaugural 18-hole layout to open in Greece. Designed by two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, in association with European Golf Design, it’s set in a diverse natural landscape and offers spectacular sea and river views. On other holes, you’ll feel as though you’re exploring a botanical garden, as the course moves inland and adopts a more typical Greek landscape of olive trees and citrus groves.

Langer’s creation is characterised by wide fairways, steep-faced pot bunkers and large undulating greens. With many of the putting surfaces divided into plateaus, it’s imperative that your approach finds the right section. Putting here really is a game within a game – a very enjoyable one.

For many, this links-style layout is the best of the four, although each course will live long in the memory. Playing all 72 holes – which are located within a maximum distance of 13km – is a must, and you’ll want your phone to be fully charged to capture those holes closest to the sea on The Dunes.

There’s no need to hurry out for another 18, as tempting as it will be. In fact, to fully experience all that Costa Navarino has to offer, you should give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the wide range of leisure facilities and explore the magnificent surroundings.

Mandarin Oriental’s luxury spa might be your first stop post-golf. In addition to heat experiences, hammam and sauna sessions, guests can also enjoy Mandarin’s signature and holistic therapies. Just a relaxing swim in the stunning 25m indoor-outdoor pool, which offers sweeping views of the Bay of Navarino, will help take away any aches and pains. The award-winning Anazoe Spa is another option, the perfect spot to unwind and reenergise ahead of your next round, for there are still 54 holes to be played.

The Bay Course, which was designed by acclaimed golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr, is located 10km to the south of The Dunes Course. It makes its way through three distinct natural landscapes, named The Seaside, Canyon and Grove holes. Selecting a signature hole is no easy task, but the short par-five fourth, with the historic Bay of Navarino providing a picture-postcard background, takes some beating.

It will probably come as no surprise to learn that Costa Navarino has already received a number of prestigious awards. The destination featured in the top 10 of Golf World’s acclaimed new ‘Top 100 World Resorts’ ranking, while it won two of the most coveted accolades at the 2023 World Golf Awards, being named the ‘World’s Best Golf Venue’ and ‘Europe’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility’.

The Dunes and The Bay courses have also received GEO Certified status from the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, making Costa Navarino the first multi-course destination in the Eastern Mediterranean to receive such honours. Given that it was Constantakopoulos’ vision to create a sustainable tourism destination in his home region of Messinia, it’s perhaps these accolades of which the destination is most proud.

The man behind Costa Navarino’s two newest courses is, like Langer, a two-time winner at Augusta National – the great José María Olazábal. The Ryder Cup legend describes the resort as “one of the most beautiful places I have been to”. Coming from someone who has won more than 30 titles around the world, that’s quite a compliment.

Costa Navarino has courses designed by Major winning golfers

Launched in partnership with the International Olympic Academy and the Hellenic Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Academy Golf Course lies around the western part of the Navarino Hills site, and features two distinctly different nines. The front nine meanders through old olive groves, while the back nine plays along the edge of a cliff.

Olazábal’s other layout, The Hills Course, is located on the eastern side of the property. All four courses fit seamlessly into the land and make for glorious walks through nature, but perhaps this is most evident on this layout, where you pass ancient rock walls and stunning ravines that carve deep into the Kinigou Hills.

It’s impossible to dwell too long over an errant drive or mistimed iron shot. However, if your game is in need of some work, Costa Navarino boasts an extensive range of practice facilities, the type of which would meet the requirements of the world’s best players.

With private instruction, clinics and group lessons, golfers of all levels are catered for, including juniors and beginners. In fact, the goal of the Navarino Golf Academy is to develop the game of golf in Greece and provide professional golf tuition for everyone.

The destination’s teaching professionals might not be able to guarantee you that you’ll shoot a low score. However, with so much to see and do, you are guaranteed a good night’s sleep – and there are plenty of hospitality options to choose from.

This year marks the first full season for the ultra-luxury Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, which joins W Costa Navarino, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, as four hotels of outstanding quality.

Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino features five new three-bedroom villas, with a five-bedroom Royal Villa on the way, luxurious accommodation that will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests. All the villas benefit from stunning sea views and the unparalleled personalised service that Mandarin Oriental is known for.

Sports aficionados and gastronomy enthusiasts might lean towards a stay at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, for here you have access to a multitude of outdoor pursuits, including cycling and hiking, as well as tennis, padel and pickleball at the state-of-the-art Mouratoglou Tennis Center. Children can also join the NBA Basketball School, and there are FC Bayern Football Camps in the summer.

Elsewhere, The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, which has been repeatedly recognised as a leading resort with Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious ‘Readers’ Choice’ awards, features a range of sumptuous suites and villas, many of which benefit from total privacy and direct beachfront access. Guests can also take advantage of its own exclusive wine, champagne and whisky events, while connecting The Westin and

The Romanos resorts is a former agora which brings the place to life, especially in the busier months.

Then there’s W Costa Navarino, where a more vibrant atmosphere will appeal to groups of friends and the young at heart. Located just a stone’s throw from the white sandy beach, W Costa Navarino is exclusively for adults and young adults over 12 years old – which means you can enjoy your infinity pool in peace and quiet.

The W Costa Navarino

Talking of the beach, Barbouni restaurant takes full advantage of its spectacular location, and is a favourite with pretty much everyone who visits the resort. Go to the resort’s Instagram page and you’ll understand why. If you like your seafood (the grilled octopus is rather special), you must book a table here. Perhaps breakfast is your favourite meal of the day? If that’s the case, head to Morias, the perfect place to fuel your day before 18 holes.

A wealth of fresh, organically grown ingredients along with a devotion to authentic gourmet cuisine define the culinary experience at Costa Navarino. With a choice of more than 40 venues, eating out is as much a treat as the golf. Whether it’s a taste of the Mediterranean, authentic local flavours, or a sumptuous steak (visit Flame at The Dunes Clubhouse for one of those), the award-winning chefs will ensure that you eat well during your stay.

No trip to Costa Navarino is complete without a visit to the new Navarino Agora, located between the Mandarin Oriental and W Costa Navarino. This bustling area is a hub of arts and culture, which showcases the region’s heritage. A rich programme of events will ensure that you are well entertained no matter what time of year you visit, with music and dance performances, film festivals, fashion events and more all scheduled for 2024.

For those days off (no golf or exercise), you can head to the shops at Navarino Agora, where you’ll find 20 retail stores offering luxury clothes, accessories, jewellery, books and more. There are more restaurants, too, plus an open-air cinema and entertainment venues.

The beauty of Costa Navarino is that everyone will leave with a favourite memory. It might be the golf; it might be a particular restaurant; a certain pool; a cycling route, view, or spa treatment. Whatever it is, you’ll certainly want to come back

www.costanavarino.com