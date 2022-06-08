Dates announced for Aegean Messinia Pro-Am at Costa Navarino

The dates have been announced for what promises to be Europe’s most luxurious golf tournament later this year. The Aegean Messinia Pro-Am 2022 will take place from 14-17 September at Greece’s incredible Costa Navarino, which was named the World’s Best New Golf Development at the 2020 World Golf Awards.

The inaugural 54-hole event, which will merge the established Aegean Pro-Am and Messinia Pro-Am, will take place across three out of four of Costa Navarino’s signature 18-hole golf courses: the world’s first International Olympic Academy Golf Course, The Hills Course at Navarino Hills – both of which were designed by Masters winner José María Olazábal and opened in February 2022 – and the more established The Dunes Course.

The Aegean Messinia Pro-Am will feature a maximum of 75 teams, with each team comprising of one professional and three amateurs. The total prize fund will reach €70,000.

“The property is spectacular,” Olazábal told City A.M. earlier this year. “The views are breathtaking and the characteristics of the site are wonderful for golf. It ranks among the most beautiful properties we ever got the chance to work on.

“It is more than just the golf offering there, it is the whole experience that is exceptional – from the nature, the culture and the people with their amazing hospitality to the food, the beach and so many activities to choose from.”

Last year 300 players took part in Costa Navarino’s 2021 Messinia Pro-Am. Both amateurs and professionals – including 75 teams – gathered for the tournament, which went down to the wire with Portuguese Vitor Lopes winning by just one shot and one player managing to achieve a hole-in-one.

Team registration for the 2022 Aegean-Messinia Pro-Am is now open. For more information and to book, visit aegeanmessiniaproam.com.