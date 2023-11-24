Andalucia Open de Espana and Race To COsta Del Sol prize money 2023

Andalucia Open de Espana and Race To Costa Del Sol prize money, won last year by Maja Stark, totals almost €1m

Two pots of prize money totalling almost €1m are up for grabs this weekend at the Andalucia Open de Espana, the finale to the Ladies European Tour’s season-long Race To Costa Del Sol.

The tournament will not only crown the last winner of the 2023 European campaign but also who finishes top of the order of merit and scoops the biggest bonus.

Here is how the Andalucia Open de Espana and Race To Costa Del Sol prize money and bonus pool are broken down.

Read more Race to Dubai and DP World Tour Championship prize money 2023

Andalucia Open de Espana prize money

The tournament at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas in Marbella has a total prize pool of €650,000 (£565,000), making it one of the most lucrative events on the LET.

The winner will receive €97,500 (£85,000), or just over 16 per cent of the pot, while last place in the 75-strong field picks up €1,170 (£1,018).

Caroline Hedwall took the honours last year as part of a double Swedish triumph, with Maja Stark clinching first place in the Race To Costa Del Sol.

Race To Costa Del Sol bonus pool

Six players went into the tournament in the south of Spain with a mathematical chance of finishing top of the LET order of merit and banking an extra payout.

The top three on the Race To Costa Del Sol share in a €250,000 (£218,000) bonus pool, with half of it – €125,000 (£109,000) – going to the winner.

Second place in the rankings takes €75,000 (£65,000), while third place pockets €50,000 (£44,000).

The leaders heading into the Andalucia Open de Espana were Thai rookie Trichat Cheenglab, Celine Boutier of France and India’s Diksha Dagar.

Johanna Gustavsson of Sweden was fourth, Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling and home favourite Ana Pelaez Trivino completed the top six.

A player who wins the Andalucia Open de Espana and Race To Costa Del Sol could bank a total of €222,500 (£194,000).