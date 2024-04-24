Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Foxhills raises the bar for golfers in southern England

Foxhills features two challenging golf courses set in verdant Surrey countryside

Already regarded as one of the premier golf resorts in the UK and Ireland, Foxhills in Surrey is ready to write a new chapter in its prestigious history following a further period of significant investment.

Foxhills is a name familiar to many avid golfers in Surrey and the surrounding areas. Located less than an hour from central London, the Surrey club is the home of variety and quality, with two championship courses both regular features in top 100 rankings, currently sitting at eighth place in the top golf resorts in Great Britain and Ireland (second in England), as well as a regular host venue for a number of professional tournaments including the International Series England this summer.

In addition to its recent selection to host the Asian Tour’s flagship event in England, this year is Foxhills’ most exciting yet. As the club closes in on its 50th anniversary, it is nearing the end of an ambitious £2m investment project into its golf courses which has seen their biggest structural changes since they were designed by Fred Hawtree and opened for play in 1975.

With an aim to cement its place as one of the best courses in the country, the improvements encourage more strategy and creativity throughout the round, making both courses better suited to the modern style of the game. Focus has been on bunker renovation and placement, drainage and green rebuilds.

The club is also investing in its practice facilities with the installation of TrackMan technology into its 16-bay covered and floodlit driving range, which also features synthetic target greens. As well as three additional putting greens, Foxhills’ academy is also home to the Practice Den – a 3,500 square-metre floodlit practice facility with a bunker, synthetic hitting areas and a large undulating green – perfect for practising chipping, pitching, putting and bunker play.

But Foxhills is much more than just golf. The award-winning country club and hotel also boasts an extensive range of leisure facilities including padel, pickleball and tennis courts; spa; gym; five swimming pools; three restaurants; cocktail lounge; 66 bedrooms and suites; plus lots more. All are dotted around the 400-acre estate with a 19th-century manor house at the heart.

Longcross Course

Surrounded by Scots pine, beech and silver birch, the Longcross Course is renowned as one of Surrey’s top tree-lined layouts, consistently featuring in the country’s top 100 rankings, and is where the Asian Tour’s International Series England will be contested this August.

Combining parkland and heathland-style holes, it provides a thrilling challenge, demanding precision to plot your way around with several eye-catching elevated tees set amongst stunning Surrey countryside.

The highlight has to be the new signature 16th hole. Playing more than 200 yards from the back tees over water, this dramatic par-three is a real test even for a low handicapper. Finding the green is a must with the lake at the front right and a bunker at the back left.

The 408-yard par-four first hole sets the tone for your round and is particularly tricky for wild hitters; fire your drive between a funnel of trees, then negotiate two bunkers which protect the front of the green. The par-five 14th hole certainly has the wow factor, stretching 507 yards from the elevated tee.

The final hole is uphill, with a large tree narrowing the fairway for your second shot. After a partially blind approach, you can reach the shared 18th green (with the Bernard Hunt) in view of the clubhouse, where you can enjoy a post-round drink and bite to eat in Nineteen bar and restaurant.

Bernard Hunt

Named after the former Foxhills head professional and 10-time Ryder Cup star, the Bernard Hunt offers a variety of holes, with some eye-catching elevated tees and fun short holes throughout the round.

Playing slightly longer than the Longcross, a couple of highlights are the 445-yard, par-four 10th hole which plays downhill before sweeping back up to a pin protected by two green-side bunkers. Be sure to look out for fantastic views of the London skyline from the tee.

The 525-yard, par-five 12th hole is one for the big hitters although accuracy is key with a left-to-right sloping fairway claiming wayward drives. A second shot should reach the landing zone beyond some troublesome fairway bunkers, leaving a short approach into the manicured green.

Foxhills prides itself on a warm welcome and exceptional customer service, recognised by 59club, the industry’s benchmark of excellence, with gold flag status for seven years running, as well as being inducted into the Eminent Collection, one of just 13 venues worldwide.

Stay and play options are available, as are visitor tee times during the summer months. Foxhills is also a popular venue for charity and corporate golf days.

For full information and to book, visit www.foxhills.co.uk