Cricket champions Surrey swap Adidas for Andy Murray-backed City boys’ startup

Surrey’s men’s and women’s teams will wear Castore kit from the 2023 season as part of the multi-year deal

Surrey County Cricket Club have become the latest team to sign a deal with Castore, the Andy Murray-backed British sportswear startup founded by two former City workers.

The reigning men’s County Champions today announced a multi-year agreement for their men’s and women’s teams to swap Adidas kit for apparel made by Castore, starting in the 2023 season.

They follow the England cricket teams in signing with Castore, who also boast Jos Buttler, captain of the national one-day and Twenty20 sides, as an ambassador.

“We’ve worked closely with Castore to produce a bespoke range of kit for all teams representing Surrey to wear,” said head coach Gareth Batty.

“Castore are a top sportswear brand and we share their vision for constant improvement on and off the field.

“The 2023 season will be another big one for the club and we’re pleased to have Castore join us for the campaign.”

Surrey’s new kits have not been revealed yet but are due to go on sale before the men’s team begin their County Championship title defence in April.

Brothers Tom Beahon and Phil Beahon launched Castore in 2016 after short-lived spells in professional sport and then the City of London.

Tom played football for Tranmere Rovers while Phil represented Lancashire at cricket before sampling life in the City with Lloyds Bank and Deloitte respectively.

Tennis star Murray was an early backer of the premium sportswear brand, with whom he created his own collection.

Castore has since signed partnerships with more big names of British sport, including men’s US Open golf champion Matt Fitzpatrick, England rugby captain Owen Farrell and swimmer Adam Peaty.

They have also made a splash in team sports through deals with Rangers, Newcastle United and Sevilla, rugby club Saracens and Formula 1 champions Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Jos Buttler and the England cricket teams are already part of Castore’s portfolio

Their agreement with Surrey marks Castore’s first foray into club cricket.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Surrey, arguably one of the most successful county teams in the modern era,” said director of partnerships Pascal Lafitte.

“Not only are they a hugely impressive brand but we share the mindset of relentlessly pursuing ways to optimize performance, encapsulated by Castore’s motto ‘Better Never Stops’.

“Surrey have an impressive reputation for creating one of the best production lines in cricket and we’re extremely excited to be supporting not only the men’s and women’s teams but also the very impressive pathway system that Alec [Stewart, director of cricket] and his team have developed.”