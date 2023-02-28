Here’s how to watch England white-ball tour of Bangladesh for FREE

The Test cricket may only have just finished in New Zealand but England are already back in action tomorrow as they take on Bangladesh in three T20 matches and three ODI’s. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

But unlike the Test tour to New Zealand, you are able to watch this limited overs series for free.

Because while Sky Sports will show the six matches, so will the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their platforms.

The three ODI matches, on 1,3 and 6 March, begin at 6am GMT.

Here’s how

Go to the ECB website and sign up as a supporter. From there, the streams will appear 15 minutes prior to the first ball being bowled ahead of each match.

It is as simple as that.

ODI squad for Bangladesh

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

T20 squad for tour

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, captain), Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England tour of Bangladesh

1st ODI: BAN v ENG – March 1, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

2nd ODI: BAN v ENG – March 3, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

3rd ODI: BAN v ENG – March 6, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

1st IT20: BAN v ENG – March 9, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

2nd IT20: BAN v ENG – March 12, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka