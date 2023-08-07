These Rome hotels finally offer comfort, style (and swimming) in the big city

A range of new boutique Rome hotels make Italy’s most- visited destination hot right now, says Justine Gosling

In the ancient Italian capital, revered crumbling relics stubbornly hold position on every corner. Its grand theatrical architecture seduces and its slow decay over millennia has established Rome’s uniquely elegant style that has earned the city the accolade of the most visited location in Italy. Rome’s recent hotel additions respect its past but embrace the tastes and needs of the modern, remote working traveller. A number of contemporary hotels have opened in the last year from some of the trendiest hotel brands.

The W, Soho House, Six Senses and the Hoxton have all launched in neighbourhoods previously overlooked by tourists. We round up four of the best new hotels.

THE W ROME

The rooftop pool at the W Rome, a spot of seclusion away from the busy city’s streets

The W Rome boasts an energetic and bold interpretation of luxury inside a historic palazzo. With its 162 rooms and suites, its design is unapologetically brash, celebrating 1970’s glamour with bold colour blocking and dramatic graphic patterns. Through- out, an eclectic mix of colourful furniture clashes with stone walls and marble basins representative of the building’s past. Luxurious room design details include wooden herringbone patterned floors and block marble surfaces. Many rooms boast iconic views, with some overlooking the Istituto Svizzero, and many offering private terraces.

Giano restaurant, headed by chef Ciccio Sultano, offers authentic Sicilian cooking, I’d recommend the flame grilled lamb chops. Guests party to DJ sets at the buzzing W Lounge, served by staff in informal silk pajama style uniform. In the basement, Italian fit- ness athlete Pietro Boselli is at the helm of the first FUEL X Petra high tech training programme. On the top floor, the Otto roof top bar and pool offers exceptional views across many historic sites. Recommended for travellers who want to be at the centre, near to Rome’s most popular attractions, and in a lively hotel.

SIX SENSES ROME

Inside the Six Senses Rome, the newest addition to the new Rome hotels roster

Following on from openings like the Aman New York, one trend for city centre hotels is to try and make the guest feel like they are anywhere but a bustling metropolis. With the Aman, it’s the luxury of space and silence, high above noisy, crowded Manhattan, and with Rome’s Six Senses, it’s the gift of nature. In a 15th century building a short walk from the Pantheon and Trevi Fountain, Six Senses Rome boasts generous communal spaces where flora and fauna play a key part in helping you relax. The hotel speaks about “imaginative- planting, natural light, and breezy open spaces” and the property was made using local Italian techniques and materials. Naturally, there’s some fabulous eating and drinking, but the spa is what catches our attention: it features Roman bathing experiences, such as three plunge pools at different temperatures for their soothing and healing qualities….

THE HOXTON

A lounge area at the Hoxton Rome

Just like its London big sister, the Hoxton Rome is in the trendy part of town. The Hoxton Rome is the 10th to open from the brand and for such a stylish stay, is great value for money. The hotel’s location in the northern suburb of the Salario district has some of the city’s most beautiful parks, coolest cultural spots and arguably best gelato on its door step.

Leafy Villa Borghese, the MARCO (Museum of Contemporary Art) and the MAXXI (National Museum of 21 st Century Art) are all within walking distance. What’s more, being in a largely residential area enables greater community immersion, and I’d thoroughly recommend exploring the local area on one of the hotel’s bi- cycles. The Hoxton makes sure none of the mundane elements of hotels can be felt by guests: the reception desk is tucked into a corner surrounded by cosy velvet sofas and almost too many plants, making check in a pleasant experience, and the relaxed and reason- ably priced Italian-Californian ‘Beverly’ restaurant is a delight. Meander through the working space, coffee bar and takeaway counter, which blend into one light flooded space, expanding out to a shady outdoor terrace.

It’s a community space too, enabling guests to hang out with locals over coffee or aperitivo. The rooms celebrate the hotel building’s former 1970’s features with recovered Murano glass chandeliers, parquet floors, statement headboards and brass lighting features through- out. Its an excellent choice for solo or slow travellers wanting somewhere stylish but reasonably priced.

SOHO HOUSE ROME

The foyer area at the Hoxton Rome

Just beyond Rome’s ancient walls in the gritty neighbourhood of San Lorenzo, the Soho House network has opened an- other exquisite hotel and hangout exclusively for its members. San Lorenzo is a gritty, artistic, student neighbour- hood located just north of Termini station, where creatives mingle among coffee shops, indie boutiques, record stores, and pop-up cinemas. Exemplifying the area and not to be missed, is lunch at Pastificio, a contemporary osteria with a retro atmosphere in a former pasta factory. You couldn’t find somewhere more Italian. Part of the art foundation Fondazione Pastificio Cerere, grab lunch, see an exhibition and feel the foundation’s creative energy.

The 10 storey, retro-styled ceramic tower in Rome’s arty quarter is a cool haven whether at work, play or burning the candle at both ends. The House has 49 bedrooms and 20 long stay apartments, and most have bal- conies overlooking the city. Rooms have Roman Graniglia flooring and other elegant touches include the locally made Italian leather furnishings and hand painted ceramic bedside lamps, a special collaboration with Italian designer Bitossi. Art Works by Lazio-based and Italian artists feature throughout the house. The ground floor workspace has a coffee and snack bar, and the spa offers wellness modalities such as cryotherapy and IV-drip therapy.

The gym has views of Rome from the tread mill, and there’s a boxing gym. Once all work is done, head to the 10th floor. Take in the 360 degree views across the city from the pool or a lounger with something from the bar. Cecconi’s Terrazza restaurant offers Italian favourites. Dine among the vines and lemon trees; on the menu you’ll find handmade pasta and seafood such as lobster spaghetti, as well as wood fire pizzas. The layout means the area feels relaxed but buzzy during the day, and not too over- crowded in the evenings. Best for re- mote workers and travellers wanting multiple facilities in one building.

Book one of these Rome hotels yourself

Rooms at the W Rome start from around £500 with breakfast included. To book to go marriott.com. For Soho House, rooms start from around £160 for members only. You can find out about membership application processes on the website. For the Hoxton, rooms start from around £110. The best time to visit Rome is spring, or in September when the weather is lovely and outdoor drinking and dining is comfortable. In the middle of summer the city can feel overwhelming due to the heat. Sometimes temperatures reach the 30s, which is fine on a beach holiday but a lot for a city break.