Kelvin Kiptum breaks London Marathon record as Mo Farah bows out

Kelvin Kiptum beat the London Marathon record by more than a minute while Mo Farah finished ninth

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum smashed the course record to win the elite men’s race at the London Marathon as Mo Farah bowed out of the 26-mile distance.

Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan also provided fireworks in the women’s elite race, the Dutchwoman overscoming cramp to win in her first ever marathon.

Kiptum’s time of two hours, one minute and 25 seconds beat compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s London Marathon record by more than a minute and finished just 18 seconds outside Kipchoge’s world record.

“I am so happy with the result,” said the 23-year-old, who ran the fastest ever debut marathon in Valencia last year. “The course felt good. There was a bit of rain around halfway but it was OK. I loved it.”

Fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor finished second, almost three minutes adrift, with Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola a close third.

Farah was ninth in a time of 2:10:28 as he ran his home course for the last time, more than two minutes behind Emile Cairess, the first British man to cross the line. Part-time doctor Phil Sesemann was eighth.

“I gave it my all but my body just wasn’t responding and that’s when you know it’s time to call it a day,” said Farah, who will retire after September’s Great North Run. “Part of me was wanting to cry. The people were amazing, even in the rain. I will miss that feeling.”

Hassan, 30, prevailed in a three-way sprint finish to win on her marathon debut, pipping Kenyan pair Alemu Megertu and Peres Jepchirchir by three and four seconds respectively.

Samantha Harrison was the quickest British woman, in 11th place.

Marcel Hug beat his own course record to win the men’s wheelchair race for a third year in a row and a fifth time overall.

Hug beat his nearest challenger by five minutes, while Brit David Weir was nine minutes back in fifth place.

Australia’s Madison de Rozario won a close women’s wheelchair race in which the top four were separated by just six seconds.

More than 48,000 runners were expected to complete the London Marathon as the race returned to its traditional April slot for the first time since 2019.