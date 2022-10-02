London Marathon: Yehualaw and Kipruto win in the capital

Yalemzerf Yehualaw won in London as the Marathon returned to the capital. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Both the men’s and women’s London Marathon races were won by maiden victors today as Kenya’s Amos Kipruto and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw claimed inaugural titles on the Mall this afternoon.

In one of the biggest marathons on the circuit – which has seen 42,000 mass participants – the African duo managed to break away in the latter stages to win the 26.2 mile race.

In the women’s elite race, Yehualaw become the youngest ever London Marathon winner with a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 26 seconds – the third quickest London Marathon time in history.

Joyciline Jepkosgei came in second while Ethiopia’s Alemu Megertu completed the podium.

In the men’s elite race, which got going a short time after the women’s, Kipruto stormed home in a time of two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after breaking away from the pack on Embankment.

Belgium’s Bashir Abdi made the podium but was pipped to second by Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase.

Switzerland claimed a double in the wheelchair races with Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner coming home in top spot on the roads of the capital – David Weir came third in the men’s race.