Marathon chiefs grow portfolio further by teaming up with London T100 triathlon

London Marathon Events will help stage the London T100 triathlon featuring Brits Alistair Brownlee and Lucy Charles-Barclay

London Marathon organisers have added another event to their portfolio by teaming up with the Professional Triathletes Organisation to deliver a major race in the capital this summer.

The athlete-owned PTO has contracted Marathon chiefs to stage the London T100, which is set to take place on the city’s streets on the weekend of 27 and 28 July.

The event is the fourth leg of the T100 Triathlon World Tour, which features Britons Alistair Brownlee and Lucy Charles-Barclay among an elite field. Mass participation races over four different distances take place on the same course.

It comes just weeks after London Marathon Events formed a joint venture with UK Athletics and the Great Run Company to stage the 2026 European Athletics Championships and an annual Diamond League date.

“We want London to become one of the signature legs on the new T100 Triathlon World Tour, so it was very important for us to work with a world class team like London Marathon Events,” said PTO CEO Sam Renouf.

“London has a prestigious history in the sport, having hosted the world’s largest triathlon for many years and the 2012 Olympic races seeing hundreds of thousands coming to spectate.

“This partnership with LME will see London return to hosting a truly ‘bucket list’ status event in triathlon — for amateurs and professionals.”

As well as its flagship race and the new joint venture, London Marathon Events also organises cycling festival RideLondon and the Serpentine Swim in Hyde Park.

“We are delighted to be working with the PTO to deliver the professional and amateur triathlons in July, showcasing London to the world through global TV coverage,” said Hugh Brasher, Event Director for LME.

“We look forward to inspiring more runners, cyclists and swimmers to take on a triathlon.”

Some spaces for the mass-participation races remain available. While the T100 (100km) distance is sold out, a limited number of spots in the Olympic (52km), Sprint (26km) and Super Sprint (13km) races on Sunday 28 July are still going here.