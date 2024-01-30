London 2012 champ Brownlee relishing return to city for T100 Triathlon World Tour

London 2012 gold medallist Alistair Brownlee is part of the T100 World Triathlon Tour, which is coming to the city in July

When Alistair Brownlee is in London he likes to get about by hopping on a Lime bike, but the triathlete could be pedalling through the streets of the capital this summer in a more competitive context.

That’s because Brownlee is one of the elite athletes who compete on the T100 Triathlon World Tour – formerly known as the PTO Tour – which has announced a London race as part of a significantly expanded eight-date calendar for 2024.

The double Olympic champion won one of his golds at London 2012 and is already looking forward to the prospect of swimming, cycling and running here again in July.

“It’s brilliant to have one in London. I’m a big proponent that every time we have sporting events in the UK, they get well spectated and supported,” said the 35-year-old.

“So I hope lots of people come out and spectate and support. Obviously London is a home race, but it’s a special kind of global city so it’s good for the PTO as well.”

The rebranded T100 Triathlon World Tour launched on Tuesday at City Hall in Docklands, where the London race will start and finish – via a bike ride to Westminster and back.

For its third season, the tour has expanded from three races to eight, with dates in Miami, California, Lake Las Vegas and Dubai also joining existing venues Singapore and Ibiza.

“The PTO wants to be a global sports property. And to do that, I guess you want to be in some of the most interesting locations around the world,” Brownlee added.

“They’ve done that with races in places like London, Singapore, Las Vegas. That’s really, really appealing for everyone.”

The tour is backed by British-born billionaire Sir Michael Moritz and has a pioneering athlete-ownership model in which the competitors get equity.

Londoner Lucy Charles-Barclay is set to race in her home city when the T100 World Triathlon Tour visits

The eight T100 events – the name is a reference to the 100km distance over which the races are run – feature men’s and women’s fields made up of 20 leading professionals.

Londoner Lucy Charles-Barclay, currently fourth in the PTO’s world rankings, is relishing bringing the tour to her home city.

“When they mentioned that London might be happening, I was really excited. I was like, ‘Guys, you’ve got to make that one happen’. Because for me that feels like a home race,” she said.

“I live literally 20 minutes around the corner. So I have raced in these docks before when I was a swimmer as well.

“I don’t think that’s going to give me any advantage but hopefully the home crowd might give me a bit of an advantage, and just being able to have my friends and family actually watch me live. That doesn’t happen very often, so that will be amazing.”