London Marathon director plays down fears of protestors disrupting Sunday

The director of the London Marathon Hugh Brasher has played down the idea of the iconic 26.2-mile event being disrupted by protestors. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

The director of the London Marathon Hugh Brasher has played down the idea of the iconic 26.2-mile event being disrupted by protestors such as Extinction Rebellion.

Brasher has said that Extinction Rebellion has assured the event – which will see elite athletes joined by 45,000 general participants run, walk and hop past some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks – will be left alone.

“I’ve come from a meeting with Extinction Rebellion,” Brasher said today.

Read more WATCH: Snooker World Championships STOPPED over Just Stop Oil protest

London Marathon in talks

“They will be uniquely asking all their participants to help guard the London Marathon. To do something which is unique in their history, to protect what is one of the crown jewels of British sport.”

Another group, Just Stop Oil, disrupted the World Snooker Championships.

“We do mitigate for disruption and have done for years. There are numerous mitigations we put in, we do that working with the police, the Royal Parks, Westminster, the Mayor,” Brasher added.

“I won’t say what they are. We don’t say what we are doing, but we have a raft of additional mitigation measures we are putting in to this year’s event.

“I trust Extinction Rebellion, they have been very clear of what they are doing and why. I hope Just Stop Oil and the other organisations listen to what we are saying.

“The London Marathon is unique, we run for clean air, that is so important in what we do.

“We’ve not traded anything off, all we are doing is having conversations and asking if we can work together. So far everyone has been incredibly positive in that manner.

“I will be asking them to help and protect the marathon because of the good it does in society.”