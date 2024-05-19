Wellness Wonders: Meet the CEO of sports recovery specialist MyoMaster

Lottie Whyte, co-founder of MyoMaster

Wellness Wonders delves into the stories and innovations driving the UK’s thriving landscape of health, wellbeing, fitness, and nutrition. Join City A.M. as we meet the visionary minds and passionate entrepreneurs behind leading brands and the impact they’re making on the pursuit of wellness.

For this feature, we sit down with viral BBC TV’s Dragons’ Den entrepreneur, Lottie Whyte, who co-founded MyoMaster in 2021 to provide recovery solutions to fitness enthusiasts around the world.

What do you feel makes MyoMaster stand out?

We stand out because we have a unique and authentic story, and we are doing paid marketing in a way no one else in our category is. We are real and raw, and we are sharing more than our products. We are sharing our story. On top of that we have a unique proposition, building the home of human optimisation.

What was your financial position when you started?

I started MyoMaster with my life savings, £50k, and then I worked full time alongside the business as a side hustle for the first year, so I was able to put as much of my earnings as possible into it as well.

It was a privilege to be able to do that, but it was also every penny I had at the time which was a huge risk. Ultimately, I’ve found that being so personally invested has been a huge driving force for me on this journey and has also gone a long way with investors. They are much more likely to back if you have demonstrated the degree to which you back yourself.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Just start. Don’t be afraid to launch something that isn’t the finished product. So many never build anything because they are afraid to start, and I’d love to see more people just go for it. You don’t have to be a genius, the people who reach success in entrepreneurship are simply those that start and never give up.

How have you juggled being a female founder with motherhood?

The truth is I’m playing a different game to an entrepreneur without children. It’s extremely difficult to juggle both things, scaling a business requires all of you and so does motherhood. They are both extreme learning curves and to be doing both at the same time is intense. I’ve learnt to never feel guilty about not being around, to get my little one involved in the business and to stop comparing myself to other people without children. We aren’t running the same race.

Is there anything you would change during your journey so far?

The biggest mistake I made in the early days was trying to push the business in too many directions. We tried to master too many channels and grab too many opportunities. The key in the early days is focus. Now we are focused on DTC and scaling through a couple of acquisition channels and we’re killing it because we’ve become experts in those things.

Plans for the future you can share with us?

We are continuing to build the home of Human Optimisation. We will be launching saunas and then a whole category of products that will help to optimise your sleep, the foundation of our health.