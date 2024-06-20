Wellness Wonders: Meet the co-founder of PerfectTed

City A.M. sits down with Marisa Poster from Perfect Ted (pictured here with and brothers Teddie and Levi Levenfiche)

For this feature, City A.M. sat down with Marisa Poster, the co-founder of PerfectTed, a matcha-based energy drink that aims to fill a hole in the market of healthy, lasting energy. After receiving funding from Steven Bartlett on Dragons Den they are now proud to be a successful nationwide company.

Where did the idea for PerfectTed originate from?

Like many people, I struggled with managing ADHD and anxiety for years. Whilst coffee and sugary energy drinks offered a temporary boost, they always came with a crash and seemed to worsen my anxiety.

That’s when I discovered the power of matcha green tea. With a similar amount of caffeine as coffee or a typical energy drink, matcha provided me with sustained focus and energy, without the jitters, crashes or anxiety – it was an absolute game-changer!

My experience with matcha fuelled the creation of PerfectTed alongside my husband Levi Levenfiche and his brother, Teddie Levenfiche.

What was your financial position when you started?

Levi, Teddie and I do not have backgrounds in food and beverage. We started our careers in finance and consulting, where we learned how to think critically and work hard. Our years in these industries allowed us to save a little bit of money, all of which was bet on PerfectTed from the start.

Tell us about appearing on Dragon’s Den and getting investment from Steven Bartlett.

The experience as a whole was incredible. It was a nerve-wracking pitching process; however, the greatest feeling was stepping into the Den and seeing how engaged the Dragons were.

On the episode, we were thrilled to secure investment from Steven Bartlett, amidst offers from all five Dragons. Steven has not only provided financial backing but also invaluable mentorship and guidance.

Since our episode aired last year, we have earned the distinction of being Steven Bartlett’s most successful Dragons’ Den venture, with 5,000 per cent business growth and a projected £12m revenue this year.

Has there been any new or exciting developments since your appearance on the show?

Yes, lots. We’ve just announced a £1 million funding round via Steven Bartlett’s Flight Fund. Thich will allow us to continue our endeavours of constantly innovating and exploring new ways to bring the benefits of matcha to more people.

We’ve expanded our product range with new flavoured drinks, powders and formats, and have launched partnerships with major retailers across the UK. On the marketing side, we have partnered with Russ Cook a.k.a Hardest Geezer, and are collaborating on a limited edition Strawberry Daiquiri ‘Hardest Energy’ drink. We have also become the global matcha partner for Joe & The Juice and other leading global cafe chains.

What do you think is driving the matcha boom in the UK?

More than 70 per cent of the UK population say they feel tired for most of their day but rather than reach for traditional energy drinks or coffee people are seeking natural alternatives and wanting to reduce their caffeine intake.

Our matcha-powered energy drinks and range of matcha powders address this shift by offering an alternative to the jittery energy that comes with coffee.

In effect, matcha offers a unique combination of benefits, including sustained energy, focus, and a range of antioxidants. This, paired with its delicious taste and versatility, is what we believe is driving matcha mania in the UK.

How does PerfectTed set itself apart from other competitors in the health and matcha space?

Our mission is to spread positive energy, support collective wellbeing, and make healthier energy more accessible. We partner with cafes, restaurants, and hotels globally as one of the largest suppliers of organic, ceremonial-grade matcha.

We use high-quality, natural ingredients and avoid artificial sweeteners and preservatives in our healthy energy drinks.

Plans for the future you can share with us?

The year 2024 is a huge year for PerfectTed. We have expanded into Europe in a big way. We will be announcing more partnerships and will be showing up in even more places near you… Watch this space.