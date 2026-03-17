The best short- haul breaks near London for a weekend trip

Ah spring! That beautiful month when all the doom and gloom of the long winter finally lifts… unless you live in the UK, of course. With world politics dominating the news cycle and a cost-of-living crisis demolishing our pockets, escapism is at the forefront of all of our minds.

Spring is also all about renewal, reset and growth. Wellness retreats, adventure breaks and weekend hiking trips are still on trend across the UK and continental Europe, and for good reason: they all give the finger to the hellish reality we face back home. Here are a few spring breaks designed to fit you (and your pockets).

European short-haul breaks 2026

In Italy, Villa San Michele, a Belmond hotel is set to reopen during the first week of May. After an 18-month renovation under (the creative direction of Lugi Fragola Architects), the former 15th century Franciscan monastery ushers in a new chapter, with 39 completely redesigned suites and rooms that have steamy weekend romp (or romantic proposal) written all over them.

The famous gardens have also had a serious glow up, bringing new colour and diversity to the Tuscan landscape. As ever, the terrazza restaurant is still the place to see and be seen, with its stunning views of Florence and knockout negronis.

Further down south on “The Boot” Pellicano hotel favourite La Posta Vecchia is reopening for the season in late March. The former Jean Paul Getty villa debuts with newly reimagined suites donning rich textiles and intricately carved furniture pieces. Beneath the palazzo, the Roman archaeological museum has also been enhanced with new illuminations, allowing guests to fully appreciate the extraordinary ancient artefacts hidden beneath the castle (pellicanohotels.com).

On the African continent Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay continues to be the pinup for north African beach breaks. The five-star hideaway is now even easier to get to thanks to new direct flights with Royal Air Maroc to Tétouan Airport. Rooms are vast and come with butler service and views of the sea, while the two-floor split villas sport their own pools with direct access to the sandy beach.

Diving expeditions and snorkels in The Med as well as day trips to Chefchaouen (The Blue City) will keep you busy day and night, while another perk is that all of the resort’s restaurants are helmed by some of the globe’s most prominent Michelin-starred chefs, from Massimiliano Alajmo to Éric Frechon and Quique Dacosta.

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Gotland design-led farm stay SIBBJÄNS is perfect for short-haul breaks

Over in Sweden the reset game is strong this April at Gotland design-led farm stay, SIBBJÄNS. The boutique bolthole sports nine individually designed rooms and suites featuring splashes of classic Scandi touches (sheepskin throws, limewashed walls, soft palettes and contemporary art) all designed to calm the nerves and the senses. The working farm is the heart and soul of the place so expect seasonal grub around the clock. As for the wellbeing regime, “Viking wellness” takes the form of wood-fired saunas, cold-water swimming, a hand-built yoga barn and an outdoor gym (sibbjans.se/en).

Out on the French Riviera, longevity and wellbeing are the aim of the game at the Maybourne Rivera. Science and ancient wisdom fuse during the four-day retreats, which are led by some of the world’s top consultants, nutritionists and trainers. Taking place in March and April, expect yoga nidra sessions, lagree classes, electronic music meditations, coastal walks and bespoke treatments (surrenne.com).

In Switzerland, Hauser & Wirth has recently unveiled its latest passion project, Chesa Marchetta, in the small town of Sils Maria. As expected, art takes centre stage in all 13 Luis Laplace-designed rooms and suites. All are kitted out in the typical Swiss Engadin style with walls decorated with easels crafted by local artists and artisans. It’s typical chalet vibes, but sexier (chesamarchetta.ch).

Short-haul breaks in England

Spring begins at The Newt in Somerset with all sorts of scholastic rituals. Across Easter, the estate goes all out with family-friendly adventures including Forest School sessions, Easter-themed trails and tree climbing alongside BBQs with live music. For adults, the hotel will also usher in its last rendition of its Live Well Retreats on 11 March. The two-day program includes breathwork sessions with trainer Valentina Marzola and a guided cold immersion and sauna with movement and wellness coach Chris Giles. In May, The Great Garden Show launches as a nine-day estate-wide celebration of horticulture, with installations, practical workshops and panel discussions on regenerative growing and biodiversity, alongside a Plant Fair and a closing Bio Blitz. Think of it as The Newt’s version of The Chelsea Flower show (thenewtinsomerset.com).

Out in Hampshire, Heckfield Place is offering tired city folk a moment of pause in its lush 438-acre estate. The new season ushers in a fine load of guided walks and talks aimed at getting you to reconnect to the art of biodynamic practices. The spa regimen also follows the same elemental rhythm: forest bathing, cold water immersions and bespoke restorative classes curated by nature-led practitioners (heckfieldplace.com).

The Fife Arms in the Scottish Highlands is an great option for short-haul breaks

In the Scottish Highlands The Fife Arms has unleashed its latest soiree into the wellness world with its Uisge Retreat (pronounced ‘oosh-ga’). Rooted in Celtic traditions, the three-night jaunt takes inspiration from the Scottish Gaelic word Uisge, meaning “water,” and takes guests on Ghillie-led waterfall walks through the breathtaking scenery of Royal Deeside before chillaxing massage treatments using luxurious ishga products made using organic seaweed and spring water from the Hebridean Islands (thefifearms.com).

If you can’t bear to leave the capital, stay put. Everyone’s favourite fancy hotel The Connaught has launched its Suite Collection, offering a curated range of in-suite experiences set across 34 of its signature chambres, spearheaded by leading design house Guy Oliver and architect Michael Blair and David Collins Studio. Expect massages on request, chilled martinis in the Connaught Bar and the ultimate shoeshine service John Lobb (maybourne.com).