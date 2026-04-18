Sainsbury’s threatens to crack down on shoplifters caught swapping eggs

Sainsbury's has seen customers swapping eggs

UK supermarket giants Sainsbury’s has threatened shoplifters with police action if they are caught swapping premium eggs into cheaper boxes.

Sainsbury’s has placed signs in stores telling customers that egg swapping is “regarded as theft”, claiming that any footage of shoplifting would be shared with police.

In a picture posted on social media by retail analyst Steve Dresser, the supermarket appeared to have put signs under eggs which are 75p more expensive than Sainsbury’s own-brand product.

A six pack of the premium Burford Brown eggs set shoppers back £3.20 compared to £1.80 for the own brand eggs.

Sainsbury’s told customers: “Footage of shoplifting will be passed to the police. We prosecute all shoplifters.”

Warnings

The warning comes after customers complained they were returning home from shopping to find their premium boxes filled with cheaper alternatives.

Videos on social media this year showed a number of customers complaining of being victims of egg theft.

Read more Labour to curb jail terms for shoplifters as retail crime fears grow

Some claimed they had also realised “large eggs” had been swapped for “medium” ones when unpacking their shopping bags, with one shopper confirming they had been told by sales assistants egg-swapping was “not uncommon”.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman told The Telegraph: “We have a range of security measures in our stores and if our managers notice specific items are becoming a target for theft, they may take additional measures in response.”

Rising prices

The thefts also come as Brits scramble to deal with the soaring cost of living, with prices for the cupboard stable having risen from £2.48 for a dozen in early 2022 to £3.31 today according to the Official for National Statistics.

But supermarkets have claimed the cost of living pressures are not the biggest driver of the shoplifting spike which is also burdening smaller businesses, claiming that organised criminals are hitting stores periodically.

Some Sainsbury’s stores have placed confectionery products in locked plastic boxes and behind security barriers in locations it considers high-risk for shoplifting, while Asda has considered placing products such as razors in vending machines.

Other chains have claimed they are not receiving enough help from the police to stop frequent shoplifters.



