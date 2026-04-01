IDEXX Announces UK Availability of Cancer Dx Panel for Early Detection of Canine Lymphoma

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced the availability of the IDEXX Cancer Dx™ Panel in the United Kingdom, beginning with early detection of lymphoma in at-risk* dogs. The blood test can be added to panels for sick pets and integrated into regular wellness screenings, with veterinarian pricing starting from £22.50† and results available to UK practices within 3–5 business days.

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Cancer remains a leading cause of canine death, with 1 in 4 dogs expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.1 Lymphoma, one of the most common cancers, accounts for nearly a quarter of new cancer diagnoses.2 Treatment for canine lymphoma may help extend the lifespan and improve the quality of life for affected dogs, highlighting the critical need for early detection and intervention.

Research indicates that 71% of pet owners in the UK are interested in having a cancer screening test for their pet,3 signalling strong demand for proactive, wellness care.

That momentum is already visible in practice. Since the test launched in North America in 2025, nearly 6,000 veterinary practices across the United States and Canada have integrated the test into diagnostic and wellness workflows.4 The test can detect a lymphoma signal up to eight months before clinical signs appear5– helping clinicians investigate sooner and plan next steps with confidence.

“Building on more than 40 years of IDEXX’s leadership in veterinary research and technology development, IDEXX Cancer Dx is an important advancement to deliver unmatched diagnostic insights,” said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX. “As leaders in key cancer diagnostic categories, like pathology and imaging, we continue to innovate technologies that can redefine how veterinarians approach cancer detection and monitoring in pets. We’re proud to be at the forefront of early cancer detection in dogs and delighted to expand access to reliable cancer testing in the UK.”

The IDEXX Cancer Dx Panel with lymphoma testing features:

Accuracy: 79% sensitivity and 99% specificity yield results that can be used with confidence for both sick dogs and in routine preventative care for at-risk dogs. 6

79% sensitivity and 99% specificity yield results that can be used with confidence for both sick dogs and in routine preventative care for at-risk dogs. Simplicity: Designed to fit seamlessly into existing veterinary workflows, clinicians can add IDEXX Cancer Dx to diagnostic and wellness panels using a single blood draw.

Designed to fit seamlessly into existing veterinary workflows, clinicians can add IDEXX Cancer Dx to diagnostic and wellness panels using a single blood draw. Actionable next steps: IDEXX Cancer Dx delivers qualitative results for lymphoma. In many cases, B-cell and T-cell phenotype classification will be provided with positive results. 7

IDEXX Cancer Dx delivers qualitative results for lymphoma. In many cases, B-cell and T-cell phenotype classification will be provided with positive results. Treatment Monitoring: Early data shows that for patients with a positive Cancer Dx result at diagnosis, repeated testing can monitor remission during CHOP chemotherapy, a common treatment for canine lymphoma. 8

Early data shows that for patients with a positive Cancer Dx result at diagnosis, repeated testing can monitor remission during CHOP chemotherapy, a common treatment for canine lymphoma. Personalised guidance and comprehensive support: Every IDEXX Cancer Dx result comes with access to IDEXX Medical Consultants, including board-certified oncologists and internists, along with pet-owner education materials and resources to support client communications.

Every IDEXX Cancer Dx result comes with access to IDEXX Medical Consultants, including board-certified oncologists and internists, along with pet-owner education materials and resources to support client communications. Deeper insights: IDEXX Preventative Care, a comprehensive portfolio of products and services supporting veterinarians in preventative care, now includes IDEXX Cancer Dx testing, unlocking additional insights for at-risk dogs.

With IDEXX Cancer Dx testing, general practitioners can now support a clinical diagnosis of lymphoma earlier than traditional diagnostics.6 Its ease of integration makes it an essential tool for practices committed to proactive cancer management.

Over the next three years, IDEXX plans to expand the Cancer Dx Panel to cover the majority of canine cancer cases, transforming cancer detection, and enabling earlier intervention. The IDEXX Cancer Dx lymphoma test is currently available to veterinary practices in the United Kingdom through the IDEXX Reference Laboratories service. For more information, visit the IDEXX Cancer Dx testing web page.

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500TM Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘may’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘should’ and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors. Readers are advised not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX’s website at idexx.com).

*At-risk dogs include all dogs ≥ 7 years old and high-risk breeds ≥ 4 years old.

†IDEXX reserves the right, at its sole discretion and without prior notice, to modify, revise, or otherwise amend its pricing at any time.

References

What are the most common types of cancers in dogs? How many dogs typically get cancer? Veterinary Cancer Society; 2021. Accessed January 16, 2024. www.vetcancersociety.org/pet-owners/faqs. Vail DM, Pinkerton M, Young KM. Hematopoietic tumours. In: Vail DM, Thamm DH, Liptak JM, eds. Withrow and MacEwen’s Small Animal Clinical Oncology. 6th ed. Saunders; 2020:688–772. doi:10.1016/B978-0-323-59496-7.00033-5 Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA: IDEXX quantitative research with dog owners in Europe, December 2024 (n = 1,251). Regions surveyed included the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA: Practice data collected March 2025–January 2026. Connell D, Nascimento A, Helm Z, Michael H. Early detection of lymphoma by IDEXX Cancer Dx testing in 7 cases. Poster presented at: Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference; September 25–27, 2025; Salt Lake City, UT. Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA: Data based on testing performed at IDEXX Reference Laboratories in North America between 1 November 2024 and 6 December 2024. Analysis Report: IDEXX Cancer Dx Validation, 100282 [008_CancerDx-Validation-Report-2. Rmd]. Nascimento A, Connell D, Lyons H, et al. Analytical validation of a multimodal diagnostic assay for the detection and phenotypic classification of canine lymphoma. Poster presented at: Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference; September 25–27, 2025; Salt Lake City, UT. Nascimento A, Peterson S, Connell D, Helm Z, Venable R. Pilot Evaluation of IDEXX Cancer Dx testing for monitoring CHOP treatment response in canine lymphoma. Poster presented at: Veterinary Cancer Society Annual Conference; September 25 –27, 2025; Salt Lake City, UT.

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Abstract

IDEXX Cancer Dx Panel with canine lymphoma detection helps clinicians investigate sooner and plan next steps with confidence.

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“We’re proud to be at the forefront of early cancer detection in dogs and delighted to expand access to reliable cancer testing in the United Kingdom.”

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