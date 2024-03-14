Forged in victory: Ironwoman champion’s triathlon domination

Lucy Charles-Barclay, Ironman World Champion



In the heart of the fiercely competitive world of triathlon, Lucy Charles-Barclay is paving the way for women in the sport. In 2014, she decided to enter a triathlon, following a 10-year competitive swimming career that included an Olympic Trials final for Great Britain.

Despite no triathlon experience, Lucy threw herself in at the deep end of the toughest triathlon discipline of all – Ironman. Her talent shone instantly and it took Lucy less than a year to become a double world champion in the Female 18–24 age group, winning both the Ironman and 70.3 titles in 2015.

From her roots as a swimmer to becoming the women’s world Ironman champion, Lucy’s journey is one of grit and determination.

“I think my toughest injury was last year when I broke my foot. I was doing a half fine and we think I broke my foot running into the swim. So right at the beginning, but the adrenaline was so high. I didn’t feel it at that point. But I was running well and ended up coming second in that race,” she recalls.

Lucy found herself naturally drawn to the challenge of triathlon, where swimming, cycling, and running converge to test athletes’ abilities across various terrains and conditions. Transitioning from swimming to triathlon wasn’t easy though.

“I had fallen out of love with swimming and for a while gave up sport altogether. My husband at the time was like, why don’t we aim for something crazy? So we signed up for an Ironman Triathlon to scare us to get back into training. It’s such a big goal, but I remember finishing that race and feeling like I’d never had that buzz and elation from finishing a challenge.”

Lucy’s stellar career has seen her win Ironman races across the world. Between 2017 and 2019 Lucy finished second at Ironman Worlds in Kona, Hawaii. In 2021, after so many near misses, she was crowned Ironman 70.3 World Champion in St. George, Utah, dominating the field to finish 8 minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

Kona, Hawaii on 3 October 2023, at the Ironman World Championship

Triathlon is not just about physical endurance though; it’s a mental game. Lucy explains: “I think sport at any level is a bit of a roller coaster. In 2022 I got a stress fracture in my hip and so I felt like I’d hit rock bottom after being at that highest point of the sport.

Knowing that my sponsors Red Bull were there still supporting me allowed me to be stronger than myself and believe I could still do it as well. But yeah, it was super tough. I think it felt even more special to win that world title last year knowing the journey. I’d been on to get there. It was just this magical moment for me in the whole team. So I’m glad it finished on a positive note last year.”

So what is training like for the women’s Ironman champion? With the first potential race coming up in spring 2024, base training was done throughout the winter, to bring in the intensity needed for racing the 100km distance Lucy is focusing on.

She said: “I’m hitting five hours of training a day split across either two or three sessions. I think the highest I hit was 30 hours of training in a week. I’ve been working with the Red Bull physios to manage mobility and make sure I do all of the strength and conditioning alongside my training.”

Lucy’s year is shaping up to be a busy one and her focus is on the new T100 series, which is the Professional Triathlete Organisation’s 100km races. Fuelling for her races is a super important element of Lucy’s training, with a focus on healthy balanced food.

“I’ll have protein bars in my bag, as well as protein shakes,” she explains. “So whenever I go and do a swim session, I get protein in quickly. There’s normally a banana in there and then, of course, I’ve got my hands on the new Curuba Elderflower flavour Red Bull to use in training. Pre-preparing my meals so that it’s all organised, and I can take it with me, is also important because it makes it a lot more efficient for me to refuel as quickly as possible.”

So with big plans coming up, what advice can Lucy give aspiring athletes? She replies: “Embrace the struggle, as this is where champions are made.

What is an Ironman?

Ironman triathlons are renowned for their demanding nature, representing the pinnacle of endurance racing. Originating in 1978, they have gained global popularity, with events held in various challenging locations such as Ironman Wales, Lanzarote, Hamburg, Taiwan, and Morocco. While elite male triathletes can finish an Ironman in under eight hours and elite women in under nine, the race imposes a 17-hour cutoff time for participants.

How far is an Ironman?

The Ironman distance consists of a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and culminates with a full marathon run of 26.2 miles, totaling 140.6 miles.

Who can do an Ironman?

Contrary to common belief, Ironman races are not exclusive to the super-fit. Participants range from newcomers to seasoned athletes, spanning ages from 13 to 89. However, before committing to the challenge, it’s essential to assess your motivation, available training time, current fitness level, and any history of injuries. A thorough medical check-up with a doctor is also advisable prior to undertaking such intense training.

For further information and race details, visit ironman.com