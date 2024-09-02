London’s ‘first-ever escapology fitness class’ has been unleashed

London’s ‘first-ever escapology fitness class’ has arrived at Gymbox – here’s what you can expect

I tried London’s ‘first-ever escapology fitness class’ that will have you training like the master of escape himself…

Gym chain Gymbox, which is known for its quirky fitness classes, is challenging gymgoers to work out like Houdini at London’s ‘first-ever escapology fitness class’.

Developed by world record-breaking escapologist Rob Roy Collins and Gymbox aerial trainer Hattie Grover, the ‘Houdini’ classes were launched to mark the famous escapologist’s 150th birthday.

The sessions nod to the practices of Harry Houdini, one of the original fitness fanatics, who was renowned not just for his escape acts, but also for his rigorous fitness routine.

He would reportedly run six miles through New York City’s Central Park in just 45 minutes, as well as performing death-defying stunts well into his 50s, which led him to earn the title of a true fitness freak.

Could you master London’s ‘first-ever escapology fitness class’?

First, I warmed up with specialised breathing techniques to increase lung capacity – which I was told is essential when breathing whilst suspended upside down – or submerged underwater. Luckily there was no water in this class, as I can’t swim…

Next, the Houdini circuit saw us combine finger-busting exercises to build hand dexterity, core-crushing moves including hanging inverted crunches, and resistance band workouts for upper body strength.

Inspired by Houdini’s own rigorous fitness regime, these exercises develop the strength, flexibility, and fine motor skills needed for seemingly impossible escapes, from slipping out of handcuffs to breaking free for ropes and chains – whether upright or suspended in the air.

Wannabe Houdinis will finish up with a crash course in escaping from real-life handcuffs, taking home a valuable skill to show off to friends. But that’s not all…

The real test awaits

If you thought the gruelling workout was enough, the real challenge comes at the end. I was unexpectedly suspended upside down with my hands cuffed behind my back, racing against the clock to escape the restraints using nothing but my newly acquired skills.

Beyond providing a new approach to fitness, the classes have been specifically designed to not only mirror Houdini’s own fitness regime but to reap the benefits of inversion training, fine motor skill development and problem-solving.

The new class’s format incorporates inverted exercises which – by hanging participants upside down – may even improve spinal health.

By using inversion boots, participants will, like Houdini, experience inversion decompression which studies show, comes with a host of spinal benefits. This includes rehydrating spinal discs, reducing nerve pressures, supporting overall joint health, relaxing tense muscles and improving core strength.

Members can also reap the benefits from a mental wellbeing perspective, with inversion training also proven to ease stress and relax the mind. Add to that a Houdini challenge and a focus on learning new skills. From keeping calm in a tight situation to escaping from handcuffs, gym-goers will not only improve their problem-solving skills, but also develop their adaptability and even general stress management.

Read more Why your office desk posture can affect your health – and how to fix it

Tips to master an escapology fitness class from the pros

Hattie Grover, aerial trainer at Gymbox, said: “Houdini is not just about breaking a sweat – it’s about breaking free from limitations, both physical and mental. This class will challenge our members like never before, combining the thrill of escapology with a hardcore workout that targets strength, flexibility, and problem-solving skills.

“Participants will emerge feeling stronger, more flexible, and ready to escape the ordinary. It’s the perfect addition to our gravity-defying aerial category and continues our mission to provide unique, creative workouts that push the boundaries of fitness.”

Rob Roy Collins, a world record-breaking escapologist, added: “Escapology is as much about mental strength as it’s about physical prowess. This class will not only build your body but also sharpen your mind. The rush you get from freeing yourself from restraints is unlike anything else – it’s a true test of skill, nerve, and determination.

“My tip for those looking to take on the Houdini challenge? Stay calm, trust your training, and remember; the only real limits are the ones in your mind.”

Houdini classes will be available at select Gymbox locations from 10 September. For more information, please visit gymbox.com to check the latest class timetables.