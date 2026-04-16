Northern Data Group International Day at Chestertons Polo in the Park

Why International Day at Chestertons Polo in the Park is London’s Best Group Day Out This Summer

Friday 5th June 2026 | Hurlingham Park, London

Chestertons Polo in the Park has firmly established itself as one of the kick-starters of London’s summer calendar, and on Friday 5th June, the event’s International Day marks the beginning of the weekend’s endless entertainment.

Set against the manicured lawns of Hurlingham Park in the heart of SW6, International Day is the opening act of a three-day lifestyle and polo festival that has firmly cemented itself as one of the capital’s most beloved summer-season fixtures.

Renowned for its group day-out for corporate teams, client relations, or simply for some friends looking to create some special memories, the event continues to deliver every year.

World-class polo and the perfect summer party atmosphere

Sponsored by Northern Data Group and presented by City AM, International Day sets the tone for the entire weekend, and it does so with style. The day centres around world-class polo in a fast-paced, high-octane format designed to be as accessible to first timers as it is thrilling for devoted fans.

International Day has always been about more than the sport. With it being a Friday, energy is dialled up from the moment gates open at noon; the food and drinks offering spans multiple pitch-side bars and gardens, with options to suit every pace and preference.

The Prime Time bar, the iconic Pimm’s Bus, the Polo Bar, and the CALA tent ensure the off-pitch experience matches the spectacle on it – a curated mix of summer drinking and socialising that keeps the energy going long after the final chukka.

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Where Chestertons Polo in the Park sets itself apart is the offerings in place for everyone to experience the day; rather than a one-size-fits-all group ticket, the event offers bespoke group packages that let you build the day around your crowd.

Groups of 10 or more can access dedicated group pricing, with food and drink tokens bundled into the package, ensuring no scrambling for wallets at the bar, no splitting bills, and no one left out. It’s the kind of frictionless hospitality that makes for a genuinely relaxed day, whether you’re hosting clients or celebrating with colleagues and friends.

The seamless setting for client entertainment

For those with a professional angle, International Day has long been a go-to for London’s business crowd. The combination of a world-class sporting spectacle, a relaxed outdoor setting, and the ability to customise your group experience makes it a natural fit for client entertainment

that doesn’t feel like a corporate exercise.

Bespoke packages mean you can determine the tone, whether that’s a lively group in the CALA tent or a more intimate arrangement with your guests right next to the action. Either way, the event does the heavy lifting; the atmosphere, the spectacle, and the conversation starters are already in place.

Don’t leave it too late

International Day consistently sells out. With the event now just weeks away, group allocations are limited, and the best packages go first. If you’ve been meaning to get something in the diary for June, this is the moment.

Gather your group, set the date, and make Friday 5th June one to remember.

Book group tickets and build your bespoke package at: polointheparklondon.com/2026-dates/2026-friday-group-polo-tickets.html