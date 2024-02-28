Reflecting on the future: Shaping up the fitness world with AI training

Varun Bhanot, 33, (pictured) is the visionary co-founder behind Magic AI

Mirror, mirror on the wall… what does the fitness industry’s future hold for us all?

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a transformative force in various industries, and the fitness world is no exception. From personalised workout routines to nutrition planning and wearable fitness technology, AI has revolutionised the way we approach fitness and wellness.

But when time is a luxury and self-care often takes a backseat, one entrepreneur reimagined the way we approach fitness.

Meet Varun Bhanot, 33, (pictured) the visionary co-founder behind Magic AI, a London-based startup that’s reshaping the fitness landscape with its hi-tech innovation: the Magic AI Mirror.

Bhanot’s journey from tech entrepreneur to fitness disruptor is a tale of personal transformation and professional ambition. “Back when I built a tech startup in a different industry, I became very overweight.

To the point where I was told by doctors that I had to change my lifestyle or face future health problems,” he shares with City A.M.. It was this wake-up call that spurred Bhanot to embark on a quest for a healthier lifestyle.

Yet, the traditional gym experience left him feeling uninspired in 2018. “I had never set foot inside a gym before, and when I started going, I found it quite intimidating,” Bhanot recalls. It was this that fuelled his entrepreneurial spirit and set him on a path to change the way we work out.

Enter the Magic AI Mirror, Bhanot’s brainchild and the culmination of his passion for technology and fitness.

To use it, users stand in front of it during their workouts. The mirror then displays workout routines and instructions, and as users exercise, the AI camera that is embedded in the mirror tracks their movements and provides real-time feedback through the holographic display.

“My goal was to replicate the gym experience but make it less daunting. So I thought, why not give people personalised training from the comfort of their own home?” he explains to City A.M..

The mirror, equipped with cutting-edge holographic technology and AI-driven software, serves as a virtual personal trainer, guiding users through workouts with personalised feedback and guidance.

But Bhanot’s journey is about more than just building a successful business; it’s about empowering users to take control of their health and wellbeing.

“In particular, we’ve found that it is popular with mums who value flexibility. There’s also been huge interest from busy professionals who may work hybrid lifestyles and value convenience. And of course, there’s the health tech geeks too,” he says. For Bhanot, the Magic AI

Mirror isn’t just a product; it’s a catalyst for change, offering a convenient and effective solution for busy people seeking to prioritise their fitness amidst the chaos of daily life.

Looking ahead, Bhanot is driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation and growth, with an annual revenue rate which hit £4m in the first six months. He’s recently completed Virgin Startup’s free accelerator programme for underrepresented founders in Greater London – Empower 100. Now with a recent $2.5m (£2m) venture capital funding round secured this year, Magic AI is poised to expand its software capabilities, onboard more athletic ambassadors, and explore opportunities for international expansion.

“Our main focus just now is strength training with big plans to introduce boxing, dance, yoga and Pilates very soon. Everything with AI-live form feedback and tracking.”

So what sets it apart? Magic AI claims to be the first in the world to develop an AI-driven mirror that can give live feedback and rep counting into your workouts.

Varun says: “Previous fitness mirrors are essentially just a TV inside a mirrored surface so ultimately don’t provide much value than a Youtube video. For us, we are focused on building what can actually replace a human personal trainer, a bit like how a self-driving car might replace us as drivers one day! It’s the same technology we have developed. The key for us is hyper-personalisation.”

The company now cites more than 2,000 paid class subscribers, with the average person taking on a training session three times per week on the Magic AI Mirror.

As Bhanot’s story illustrates, the journey to success is often paved with challenges and obstacles. Yet, it’s through perseverance and a commitment to his vision that he’s been able to turn his dream into reality.

With the Magic AI Mirror as his flagship product, Bhanot continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, inspiring others to embrace a new era of fitness and well-being.

In the ever-evolving landscape of fitness technology, one thing is clear: the future is bright for Bhanot.

He added: “As you navigate your fitness journey, remember that the power to transform your health and fitness lies within reach – all you need to do is step into the magic.”