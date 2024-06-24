Ballot for London Landmarks Half Marathon opens

London Landmarks Half Marathon 2025 will take place on Sunday, April 6 and it’s gearing up to be an even bigger and better experience

Lace up your running shoes and mark your calendars – the highly anticipated public ballot for the 2025 London Landmarks Half Marathon is now open.

It’s time to enter for your chance to secure a much-coveted ballot place and join 20,000 people on race day to raise millions for charity.

London Landmarks Half Marathon 2025 will take place on Sunday, April 6 and it’s gearing up to be an even bigger and better experience. This is your chance to be part of the eighth edition of this colourful event.

You can enter the ballot via the website and check your email at the beginning of July to see if you’ve been lucky.

The event is not just a half marathon; it’s a celebration of diversity, unity, and inclusion. The 2024 event saw close to 19,000 runners, including visually impaired and wheelchair participants, flood the streets of the capital, raising £13.5m for event organiser Tommy’s and its charity partners, as participants ran for causes close to their hearts.

This culminated in a monumental £53 million raised since the event’s inaugural race in 2018.

Lia Fyles, London Landmarks Half Marathon Race director, says: “It’s wonderful to see the LLHM growing and every year the atmosphere seems to surpass the year before. We’re delighted to welcome more and more wheelchair and visually impaired participants alongside seeing an ever-increasing number of charities represented on the route.

“We know most participants have a very personal reason for joining the LLHM and it’s so heart-warming to see the majority of runners taking part for a cause close to their hearts. Our participants show just how inclusive running can be and whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a first-timer, LLHM welcomes you. 2025 promises to be electric and we can’t wait to see everyone crossing the start line.”

Former World and Olympic medallist Steve Cram CBE adds: “The London Landmarks Half is unlike any other race in the UK.

“The Tommy’s team have created something very unique and special that celebrates the very best things about running. Running unites people, it is welcoming of everyone, it can bring tears to your eyes but also make you smile. All of this is harnessed to benefit so many great causes.”

Those successful in the ballot will join the throng of runners along the 13.1 mile route. You will weave around London’s most iconic landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s, The Cheesegrater and The Tower of London.

This is no ordinary half marathon; this is one which takes you on a journey through our capital, with experiences along the way representing the rich tapestry of cultures and communities that make London truly special.

In what is a real celebration of everything that makes London so unique, expect Bowler Hat send-offs, to high-five a Gladiator, choirs belting out West End theatre classic and a Pride Party before being welcomed across the finish line next to Downing Street by the iconic Chelsea Pensions and Pearly Kings and Queens of London

The LLHM 2025 ballot is free to enter. Participants only need to pay for their place if they are successful and profits will go to Tommy’s who organise the London Landmarks Half Marathon to help fund research into miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth. Entry is priced at £63.50 + booking fee for the lucky successful applicants.

London Landmarks Half Marathon is 100 per cent not-for-profit. Every step you take contributes to supporting Tommy’s, the UK’s largest pregnancy and baby loss charity, and over 550 charity partners including; Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Prostate Cancer UK and Shelter.

If unsuccessful in the ballot, remember charity places are available so you can still join on what is set to be an unforgettable edition of the London Landmarks Half.