St Patrick’s Day events in London – where to drink and celebrate

Whether covering yourself with shamrock face paint or just getting completely and utterly sloshed on Guinness, St Patrick’s Day is this Friday and that means celebrations are required. Here’s where to raise a glass this Friday.

Savage Garden

This Tower Bridge rooftop bar has its own list of Irish cocktails to get people in the door if Guinness isn’t your tipple. Try the Leprechaun, with Irish whiskey, Cointreau, orange marmalade and ginger ale or the St Paddy’s Coffee, with Irish whiskey, hard cider syrup, hot filter coffee, double cream and baileys float – served with cinnamon and nutmeg powder.

Waxy O’Connors

Why go anywhere different when the capital’s most famous Irish drinking bolthole is welcoming drinkers with open arms? The Wardour Street and Rupert Street outposts of Waxy O’Connors are both sure to be a riot – though head for Wardour for the proper party, in the giant sprawling pub that seemingly never ends.

Big Penny Social

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place at the Big Penny Social

Blackhorse Lane’s Big Penny Social has a special list of Irish whiskey cocktails and traditional Irish music – dancing will be encouraged as part of their Irish dancing ‘dance academy.’ DJs take over when the live music finishes. 17 March

St Patrick’s Day run

Run off the hangover on Saturday morning. A group has organised a 5k communal run around Hyde Park on the 18th, and don’t worry, it’s not until 3 o’clock so you can still have your lay in. Runners should meet at the Lodge Cafe at the entrance to the park that is nearest Hyde Park Corner. Get back on the beers again after as the Six Nations kicks off at 5pm.

Skylight rooftop bars

The two Skylight bars and rooftops are throwing St Patrick’s Day events. There’s a live band at Skylight Peckham and games and Irish-themed drinks at both, by Jameson. Privately hireable igloos are available for groups and there are DJs playing until late.

Irish dining

Rotunda King’s Cross has a special St Patrick’s Day menu, with dishes including Irish gin-cured salmon, Irish apple cake and Guinness-braised blade of beef.

