Where to watch the Six Nations: Bars and restaurants in London

The countdown is on until the rugby returns and we’ve picked five places to watch the Six Nations that offer big screens, cold beer, bookings, and food worth cheering about. The tournament kicks off with France taking on title-holders Ireland on 2 February at 8pm, and England play Italy the following day at 2.15pm – be sure to book any of the spots below well in advance to avoid disappoint.

Brigadiers

The Indian grill house has live sport running through its veins and it’s a go-to spot for Square Mile workers when any major tournament rolls around. For the Six Nations, the action will be screened throughout the warren of dining rooms, but you can book one of the three private areas if you’d rather keep the celebrations (or commiserations) among friends. They always put on food and drink specials, including two hours’ of free-flowing Guinness, prosecco, or lager for £25 per person, and a set menu of spicy snacks and tandoori meat pies.

1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, The City – website here

Gibney’s London

When three titans of Irish hospitality open a drinking spot, you can expect good things, and this Shoreditch hideaway comes alive for every Ireland fixture. In a city of average Guinness, pints of the black stuff are poured with love here, and the short bar snack menu is overseen by Richard Corrigan (meaning it’s a step above your average pub grub) – think crisp cauliflower bhajis with a smoked pineapple cream and beef and bone marrow cheeseburgers. Book now to ensure you get a spot for match day.

70 City Road, Shoreditch – website here

Double Standard

Swanky five-star hotel bars may not be the obvious choice for cheering on your Six Nations team, but the ground-floor bar at the US import is a great option if you want a more civilised atmosphere. On the food front, it’s all about poshed-up American classics like short rib mac’n’cheese and buttermilk-fried chicken burgers, while drinks range from craft beers and cocktails to boozy cream sodas and hot kombucha.

The Standard, 10 Argyle Street, King’s Cross – website here

Arcade Food Hall

As one of the largest dining spaces in central London, this is a fantastic option for watching key matches withbig groups. With six screens – one for each of the Six Nations – strategically placed around the dining hall, you’re guaranteed a great view, and everyone’s catered for with 11 food stands to choose from, including towering stack burgers, zingy Mexican tacos, fragrant Indonesian curries, and healthy vegan options. Advance bookings are essential and exclusive bookings are available for hire, like the pool room that holds up to 40 guests.

103-105 New Oxford Street, Holborn – website here

The Cadogan Arms

This Chelsea boozer has been lovingly restored to its former glory with an ambitious renovation that pays homage to two centuries spent serving the community. It’s become a mecca for local rugby fans, and the pub’s embraced it with a dedicated Six Nations menu that includes a very good beef and Guiness pie. Advance bookings in the main bar are required on match days, and if you’ve got a big rugby-loving crew, enquire about the Rose Room, which has four screens and its own bar – you can even pre-order a 53-pint keg of Guinness to keep the troops happy.

298 King’s Road, Chelsea – website here

Alex Dalzell has written extensively about dining and interviewed some of the world’s top chefs in his role as Head of Content for Europe at Ten Lifestyle Group. Ten is the world-leading travel and lifestyle concierge service which helps 100,000s of members across the globe live life to the fullest. Ten also provide services to valuable customers of some of the world’s leading private banks and premium financial services.

To discover more about how they can unlock your next culinary discovery, plan your winter getaway, or secure tickets to the next sold-out gig visit www.tenlifestylegroup.com and follow @tenconcierge.