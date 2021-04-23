Where to eat… In the City

In a new bite-sized column, we’ll be focusing on an area of London and selecting three of our favourite restaurants, one for breakfast, one for lunch and one for dinner. For the first instalment we have, of course, chosen the City, the regular haunt of our Life & Style editor Steve Dinneen for well over a decade

Breakfast: M Restaurant

When you think of M Restaurant on Threadneedle Street, with its wine vending machines and its wagyu steak and its secret den equipped with table football and PlayStation, breakfast may not be the first thing that springs to mind. But M is my favourite place to visit first thing in the morning, when it’s filled – in happy, Covid-free times, at least – with bankers flicking through the pages of City A.M. as they sip their morning coffee. From 7am (Monday to Friday) you can get some of the best eggs in town (I recommend the Firecracker scrambled eggs) and eat it in the serene surroundings of one of the City’s most lavishly decorated restaurants.

Lunch: Bob Bob Cite

Located in the Cheesegrater building, this sibling to Soho’s Bob Bob Ricard is no nonsense fine dining brought to you by the ever-excellent executive head chef Eric Chavot. Whether you’re checking in for a quick chicken and mushroom pie, or plan on taking advantage of the “press for Champagne” button and making an afternoon of it, you can rest assured that you will do it in style, and with no compromise in quality. Sadly closed until September, you can start booking tables from 1 August and we wholeheartedly recommend you do just that.

Dinner: Brigadiers

Part of the new Bloomberg Arcade development, this Indian eating and drinking emporium somehow combines high-end dining, a sports bar and a relaxed terrace, upon which you can often see besuited men and women chugging pints of beer. It’s all things to all men (and women) and yet, crucially, the food is exquisite, part of the wave of exceptional subcontinental cuisine and one of the best places to eat curry in all of London.