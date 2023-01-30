Six Nations: Where do France play, when did they last win, what is their anthem and who is their coach?

France are the defending Six Nations champions heading into this weekend’s tournament but what do you need to know about Les Bleus?(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

France are the defending Six Nations champions heading into this weekend’s tournament but what do you need to know about Les Bleus?

France History

They haven’t always been part of the rugby party in Europe having joined the competition in 1910.

They have won the last two Championships with their 2022 success being completed with a Grand Slam (winning all games).

The side have won a Grand Slam on four occasions but received the Wooden Spoon as recently as 2013.

The country hosts this year’s World Cup so a big performance will be key for national morale.

Read more Sexton, Farrell and Galthie weigh in on RFU tackle law changes ahead of Six Nations

Stadium

France play their home games at the Stade de France in Paris, which last year made headline news around the Champions League football final where Liverpool fans were pepper sprayed by the police.

It has been home to athletics, football, rugby and other major events and seats 81,338.

It will host the athletics at next year’s Olympics. Rugby 7s and the closing ceremony.

France are the defending Six Nations champions heading into this weekend’s tournament but what do you need to know about Les Bleus?(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Anthem

Les Bleus have one of the most rousing anthems across the Six Nations.

La Marseillaise is seen as a song of revolution and has been sung around the Stade de France for decades.

Having previously played the song with a band, the French rugby organisers have now started playing the opening bars with a brass band before the crowd sing the latter parts acapella – a sensational decision.

French national anthem

Captain and Coach

France are coached by Fabien Galthie, who himself has 65 caps for the national team – he has coached three club sides in the domestic Top14.

Toulouse’s No9 Antoine Dupont has been named as captain – the rapid scrum-half was player of the championship last year.

Five France Facts