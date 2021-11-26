Plastic surgery, out of sight but not out of mind

ARLINGTON, VA – JUNE 05: Recently laid off worker Lyn Talent receives a free Botox injection during an event called the “The Botox Bailout” where the first 50 recently laid-off workers could exchange their resumes for free Botox injections June 5, 2009 in Arlington, Virginia. The event, which took place in a Reveal store, also featured recruiters to help job seekers network, collect resumes and offer on-site interviews. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Cosmetic surgery purveyors will be banned from targeting ads at under 18-year-olds. No more facelifts and perfect breasts on social media, newspapers, broadcast programmes and posters. The regulators took this decision following concerns about teenagers struggling with body image pressures.

The Advertising Standards Authority has been candid about the impact that advertisement can have on wellbeing, having previously banned sexist and gender stereotyping ads. Welcome news if you remember the Protein World ad asking women on the tube if they were “beach body ready”.

Read more From junk food ad bans to new smoking bans: the UK is in an age of state intervention

Similar ad bans already exist for tobacco, alcohol and unhealthy food.

We should protect teenagers from damaging and unrealistic stereotypes about beauty and weight. But we need to ask if it is a good strategy to ban whatever it is, of the moment, that we don’t like.