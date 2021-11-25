Plastic surgery ads aimed at children will be banned from next year

Cosmetic surgery clinics will be banned from from targeting under-18s with plastic surgery ads following a crackdown by advertising watchdog in the UK.

New rules will block ads on all media, including digital and print, that promote procedures such as breast enlargement and nose jobs.

It will also effect social media influencers, who are best known for promoting beauty products and ‘enhancement’ procedures.

The move comes after a consultation from the Committee for Advertising Practice, which investigated the harms adverts have on young people.

The rules emulate the restrictions coming into force from 2023, which will ban junk food advertising online and before 9pm on TV.

The new rules around cosmetic surgery ads are due to come into force from May next year.

More to follow