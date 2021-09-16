'Zoom boom' leads to more liposuction, Botox, Brazilian butts and facelifts

A plastic surgery boom that started during lockdown is not expected to slow down as workers continue to use video calling platforms such as Zoom and Skype, experts have told City A.M.

Everything from breast augmentation and rhinoplasty to Botox injections and facelifts. cosmetic procedures have risen at an astounding rate since the start of the pandemic, according to the Aesthetic Society.

Breast augmentation and Brazilian Butt Lifts are the top surgeries being performed; however, liposuction, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery and facelifts are also on the rise.

Less invasive procedures like Botox injections also are skyrocketing. The botox market has jumped from a -8.6 per cent slump in 2020 to a 4.7 per cent increase this year.

Zoom and Skype effect

The biggest factor is the ‘Zoom Boom’, according to plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich. With the switch to online work and meetings, many people went from only looking at themselves while washing their hands during bathroom breaks to suddenly staring at their images on a screen for hours each day.

“As a result, they had ample time to analyze their lines, wrinkles, double chins and more,” he explained.

Moreover, for those who suddenly didn’t need to commute, buy lunches out or add to their work wardrobes, the pandemic also meant more money in the bank to spend as they wished.

Lockdowns

At the start of the pandemic, things didn’t look good for the field of plastic surgery. With lockdown, many hospitals and surgical centers banned all elective procedures, limiting plastic surgeries to those that were reconstructive in nature.

In some cities, practices had to close to all but essential patients or quickly pivot their focus to in-office procedures. Patients cancelled surgeries, afraid of new risks in the face of Covid-19, while some were no longer able to afford their procedures due to changes in income.

With mask mandates gradually lifting, Westreich expects lips to make a huge comeback, and noses will stay strong. Body procedures will be on the rise now that people need to shed Covid-19 weight and are going out again.