Trap Tox: the Botox trend going viral on TikTok

Botox is typically associated with aesthetics, with changing the way we physically appear.

But the latest Botox trend can have an impact on health and wellbeing more than anything to do with appearance. ‘Trap Tox’ is when Botox injections are sent into the Trapezius muscle to try to help alleviate shoulder pain.

Trap Tox injections can also help with correcting bad posture, which typically forms from a bad habit with how you stand but ends up causing significant health issues.

The trapezium muscle itself is hugely important. It goes from the lower part of our back to the bottom of our spines and out across to our shoulders, and can be the cause of much bodily discomfort if it isn’t exercised properly.

Relaxing the muscle with Botox injections is thought to also help alleviate headaches, due to the muscle’s proximity to the head, as well as general muscular aches and pains.

TikTok users have been discussing the benefits of Trap Tox, and with over 5.7 million views on the app for the term, Trap Tox has gone viral. The social media platform has largely focused on how Trap Tox can cause your shoulders to slim and users have been posting before and after videos.

However, other doctors, including Alicia Jamison for Health, have warned that Trap Tox can “hinder your long term strength,” so it’s important to consult your doctor about your specific situation before signing up for treatment.

Also remember that simple stretches can be greatly beneficial for the health of your back, can be found online and easily done at home.