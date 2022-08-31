£48,247 is the highest salary the average young Brit expects to earn, ever

What did you want to be when you grow up? It’s the classic question posed to children by parents and teachers around the world.

The typical response usually cites career aspirations such as becoming a firefighter, doctor, nurse, sportsperson, and an astronaut, of course.

But, as children become young adults ready to embark on their chosen career paths, the realities of being an adult, which often is heavily influenced by financial factors, means many of these earlier career aspirations change as a greater emphasis is placed on earnings potential, rather than a love for that chosen field.

Moreover, as the housing crisis for first time buyers shows no signs of abating, and inflation soars to a 40-year high, many young people are eager to set themselves on career paths in order to make as much money as possible, in the shortest time frame.

Now it has emerged that £48,247 is the highest salary that the average young person in the U.K. expects they will earn.

This is 54 per cent higher than the average salary in the UK, at £31,285.

Londoners’ pay

Different regions have different aspiration levels, according to the survey by Purple CV.

Londoners, for example, have the highest salary expectations – young people here expect to earn a lifetime best salary of £74,728 which makes sense given that the capital is home to the highest property prices and cost of living levels.

Expectations of salaries in the North East are the lowest, with a value of £37,369, but still above the national average.

And across the Irish Sea, young Irish people expect a career high pay of €66,478.40 pa, equivalent to approx £56,000.

Best-paying jobs

When it comes down to earning expectancy across different industries, current figures revealed the top five highest-paying jobs in the UK are:

Tax partner

With an average salary of £124,000.00 per year, this kind of position manages all tax engagements to ensure they meet compliance standards, as well as deadlines. Given the niche skill involved in managing this kind of finance, it’s no wonder the earning expectancy is so

Head of sales

Involving overseeing all sales teams and operations of a company to drive profitability, this position has an average yearly salary of £116,000.00. Considering these efforts are directly linked to a company’s profits, it’s easy to see how this position pays so well.

Chief financial officer

This senior executive position is in charge of leading all the financial activities of a company, including putting any corrective measures in place to improve overall economic health. The average salary is £112,500.00 per year.

Consultant dermatologist

This specialised position, focusing on skin conditions and diseases, has an average yearly salary of £100,000.00. Dermatologists also typically provide cosmetic treatments, including fillers, botox injections and laser procedures.

Vice president of engineering

With an average yearly salary expectancy of £99,300.00, this kind of position directs, manages and coordinates all engineering staff and operations, providing support across a host of projects.