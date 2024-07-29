Sun creams to save your skin in the City heatwave

Whether you have sensitive, oily, dry, or combination skin, here’s our pick of the best sun creams for City life

Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays in the summer and beyond is essential. But finding the right sun cream for day-to-day City life can sometimes be a bit overwhelming.

With so many options available, it’s important to choose one that not only offers adequate protection but also suits your skin type.

Best for… pigmentation

Bioderma Photoderm Anti-Melasma Tinted Sunscreen is a lightweight, city-friendly sun cream that helps combat visible pigmentation. Formulated with UVA and UVB defence, it helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier against the ageing effects of environmental radiation. Get it for £20 here.

Best for… smoothing

Lancaster Infinite Bronze Tinted Protection Sunlight Cream is a tinted sunscreen that softens the appearance of imperfections while brightening for up to 12 hours. Infused with SPF 30, the gel shields against UVA, UVB, infrared rays, and visible light. Get it for £23 here.

Best for… hydration

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing and Firming Tinted Moisturiser delivers essential hydration with a flattering hint of colour. Oil-free and fast-absorbing, the silky-smooth formula contains pigment-filled capsules that create a luminous base. This sun cream takes you from the office to evening socialising in the city. Get it for £64 here.

Best for… firming

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Skin Insurance Tinted is enriched with a blend of advanced skincare ingredients like Vederine and Celligent, with SPF30. The protective tinted cream aims to blur the look of imperfections and fine lines while promoting a firmer and more toned appearance. Get it for £69 here.

Best for… oily skin

Coola Mineral Matte Tint is a non-greasy sun cream with a subtle, natural-looking tint. Suitable for oily skin types, the formula lays down broad-spectrum protection against sun damage. It sets in a fresh matte finish, helping to control shine throughout the day. Get it for £40 here.

