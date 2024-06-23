Luxury health club Third Space opening at Battersea Power Station

Third Space, describing themselves as London’s luxury health clubs, will open an 11th location adjacent to the recently renovated Battersea Power Station.

Utilising 28,000 square feet, the renovated space will contain a pool, a hot yoga studio, and a sledge track.

Members can also make the most of the over 100 different classes from pilates to HIIT with a tiered cycle studio. Every class is also included in your membership so no extra costs either.

The CEO of Third Space Colin Waggett called it a “pivotal milestone” for the company complementing the neighbourhood at Battersea believing it will help residents of the area “thrive both personally and professionally”.

In the past decade, Third Space has astutely capitalised on the surging consumer trends of luxury health and fitness, setting itself apart in a league of its own.

Third Space isn’t stopping here however, they are planning to open locations in Clapham Junction in the summer followed by Richmond later in the year, with more planned for 2025. So residents all over London can take their health goals to the next level.

Club facilities and equipment range from world-class saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools, cryotherapy and normatec system recovery devices.

The brand also recognises the importance of making healthy food both convenient and tasty, with their Natural Fitness Food range, while also providing nutritionist services and learning.

Memberships for the Battersea Third Space location begin at £220 a month.