Eat, drink, sleep, repeat: London’s top outdoor restaurants

Last week I assumed my position as CEO of the Evolv Collection. Founded by Sir Terence Conran in 1987, I am now custodian of 24 restaurants, including two in New York, the magnificent South Place Hotel in Liverpool Street, Michelin starred Angler and iconic venues such as Quaglino’s, Coq d’Argent, Sartoria and Bluebird (now in both Chelsea and Moorgate). Much of the week was spent visiting the restaurants and meeting many of the 1,400-strong – and superbly talented – Evolv family. Delightful days in many ways, including thousands of steps in the London sunshine viewing our numerous outdoor dining terraces at Madison, Fiume and Orrery. Here are four outdoor restaurants I can enthusiastically recommend.

LE PONT DE LA TOUR

One of the first Conran restaurants to open, this riverside gem has regularly entertained both royalty and the great and good of Western politics since 1991. Bill Clinton and Tony Blair dined there together, no doubt admiring the unparalleled view of Tower Bridge on a sunny day as I did last week.

An exceptional meal from start to finish, I devoured a comte and butternut squash fondant, followed by a perfectly cooked Dover sole meunière. The venue is a classic and the wine cellar is equally splendid: I’ve spotted a bottle of Joseph Drouhin 2017 Chambole Musigny 1er cru Amoureuses (£1,250), which I will dream of returning for. Watch out for my ‘Le Pont Plage’ this summer; inspired by Paris Plage and the beach clubs of the Cote d’Azur, the Thames Riviera will be created soon…

THREE DARLINGS

Another venue with a fabulous terrace is the vertically challenged Jason Atherton’s Three Darlings. A local English bistro hidden behind Sloane Square, it’s perfect for a golden weekend lunch. After morning Peloton sessions, my wife and I felt we had earned some indulgent French toast with bacon and maple syrup, eggs benedict and baked shashuka. Excellent service in a beautiful venue; next visit will be for the Hereford roast sirloin, which looked magnificent.

BENTLEY’S

When I headed up the Gaucho empire, Richard Corrigan and I once dressed Swallow Street as a tennis court to screen the Wimbledon championships in our neighbouring restaurants. Always eccentric, Mr C arrived late to our press event, on his canary yellow vesper, necked a pint of Guinness, swallowed a couple of freshly shucked oysters and proceeded to smash tennis balls at London’s most serious and self-important journalists, spilling their Veuve Cliquot over pristine summer jackets and sending strawberry tartlets flying cross court.

I returned last week, doused in factor 50, to devour grilled prawns, breaded scampi and garlic-fried whelks. All washed down with a modest Fred Emile Trimbach185 Reisling (£185).

GAUCHO RICHMOND

London lost one of its greatest restaurateurs last December. I was privileged to work for many years with the lovable Jorge Cuello, originally at Gaucho Hampstead in the naughties and latterly in Richmond. Jorge curated the most wonderful and unique hospitality experiences for thousands of guests and inspired his team day-in day-out. He truly came into his own during the pandemic, when he created an entire grab-and-go food village for the dog walkers of TW10, gaining much love and appreciation for his mulled wine and empanada stop-off.

He never failed to add magic and enhance riverside dining experiences for his regulars, organising surprising transport options along the towpath, including putting on a horse and carriage and sending a golf buggy to shuttle diners to and from the restaurant. On one occasion, he even organised a 94 foot longbarge (previously seen leading the flotilla during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations) to take me to Ham Polo Club!

The spirit of Jorge lives on and it is always a special experience to hit Richmond on a summer’s day as I did at the weekend. A spiral cut fillet steak and a bottle of outstanding Alpasion Malbec (£80) never miss the spot.

Four top outdoor dining spots from OpenTable

1. The Buttery

The Buttery is a rustic-chic café-restaurant located within The Lime Tree Hotel in Belgravia. Guests can enjoy all-day dining in the tranquil walled garden, with menus featuring breakfast classics, brunch favorites, and seasonal dishes. Order the coffee from The Gentlemen Baristas.

2. 123V Browns

Featuring a private garden courtyard, 123V Browns is a plant-based restaurant located at 39 Brook Street, close to Claridge’s Hotel. Founded by chef Alexis Gauthier, it offers innovative vegan sushi, including nigiri and California rolls.

3. JOIA

JOIA Rooftop Bar, perched on the 16th floor of Art’otel, offers panoramic views of Battersea Power Station and London’s skyline. Inspired by Lisbon’s vibrant rooftop culture, the bar serves a selection of Portuguese petiscos and tapas crafted by chef Henrique Sá Pessoa.

4. ​Bar Crispin

A stylish restaurant and natural wine bar located at 19 Kingly Street in Soho, Bar Crispin offers seasonal sharing plates crafted by head chef Fabien Spagnolo, complemented by low-intervention wines. It features a heated terrace and a private dining room by Jermaine Gallacher.

