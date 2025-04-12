The future of London’s art scene depends on locals, not just tourists

To secure the future of London’s arts scene we need locals, not just tourists, at our exhibitions. Businesses can help make this happen, writes Austin Casey

The government’s announcement of the £270m Arts Everywhere Fund is a crucial boost for the UK’s creative industries, providing relief for struggling arts organisations and galleries, as well as ensuring the inclusion of arts and culture on the school curriculum. This funding is particularly welcome given the stark reality that some London boroughs have among the lowest cultural engagement levels in the country.

Research from the new Arts for All report, part-funded by the Culture Mile BID, reveals that parts of London, including areas like Barking and Dagenham, have some of the lowest level of engagement nationwide, despite London’s creative industries being the city’s third-largest export. This disparity stems from several factors: years of underfunding, the systematic removal of culture from school curriculums and a prevailing perception that London’s cultural offering caters more to tourists than to its residents. Importantly, the report highlights the strong appetite among Londoners from diverse backgrounds to engage with culture, yet the issues previously stated and barriers such as admission costs, travel expenses and safety concerns often prevent participation.

Culture is not just an asset, it is infrastructure. It fuels the economy, contributing £126bn annually to the UK’s GDP, and plays a vital role in public health, helping to improve people’s wellbeing to the value of £8bn each year. However, despite its economic and social benefits, accessibility remains a significant challenge. While London’s cultural institutions attract tourists, many residents struggle to engage with and benefit from these resources in their own city.

While government funding is a step in the right direction, sustainable change requires more than public investment. The private sector must support government and help to bridge this gap, ensuring culture is accessible to all Londoners.

An under-25 pass could make culture accessible

As the only BID (business improvement district) in London with culture at its heart, the Culture Mile BID demonstrates how private sector collaboration can drive accessibility, inclusion and long-term cultural investment. BIDs, funded through a business levy, are uniquely positioned to enhance cultural engagement by directing financial resources into initiatives that benefit both businesses and local communities. This model presents a sustainable way to integrate arts into the city’s infrastructure while ensuring that cultural engagement extends beyond traditional institutions.

Our BID works closely with local businesses to unlock funding that directly impacts culture and engagement in the area. We are fortunate to have institutions like the Barbican Centre and the future London Museum within our footprint, and we support their programming. But our mission extends further, seeking new ways to break down barriers to cultural engagement.

One key initiative proposed in the Arts for All report is a national arts pass for under-25s. This recommendation would provide a simple yet impactful solution to financial barriers, making cultural experiences more accessible to young people. Institutions like the Barbican have already paved the way with Young Barbican, which offers discounted entry and events for 14-25-year-olds. A national arts pass would build on this foundation, expanding access and encouraging greater participation among younger audiences.

Building art into the everyday

To make culture truly inclusive, we must rethink how and where it is experienced. Moving beyond traditional venues, we aim to integrate culture into public spaces, corporate environments and the wider cityscape. Culture Mile has already made strides in this direction, introducing interactive street performances, pop-up exhibitions, and artistic interventions in commercial districts. Through our Culture Mile Community Fund, we also invest money into grassroots cultural projects, funding non-profits in the Square Mile. The Fund was set up as part of our commitment to creating connections with the wider residential community and bringing business and community together to create meaningful local engagement.

Yet, more can be done. Businesses have the power to reshape cultural engagement by providing space for exhibitions, collaborating on public programming and investing in local creative talent. In creating more accessible places, developers and architects have the power to enrich local communities by embedding cultural opportunities into their masterplanning. By seamlessly integrating public art, performance spaces and creative hubs, they can foster deeper engagement and ensure culture becomes an integral part of everyday life. By fostering partnerships between the private sector and the arts, we can ensure that London’s creative industries do not just survive but thrive, benefiting both the economy and the communities that call this city home.

Business leaders must recognise that cultural investment is not just an act of corporate social responsibility, it is an economic and social imperative. BIDs offer a proven model for driving meaningful change by directing private sector funds into cultural engagement, creating a more inclusive, vibrant and economically resilient city. By working together, businesses and government can unlock new opportunities for cultural access, ensuring that creativity remains at the heart of London’s future.

Austin Casey is CEO of the Culture Mile BID