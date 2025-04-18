Rugby: The Henry hype is far from a load of Pollocks, he’s class

I did laugh to myself when I saw the abuse Northampton Saints star Henry Pollock got for his celebration during his side’s Investec Champions Cup victory over Castres last weekend.

I thought: “What a load of bollocks!”

The 20-year-old has a swagger about him, he reminds me of a cross between Lewis Moody and Lawrence Dallaglio, and it is clear he could have one almighty career ahead of him.

But a British and Irish Lions bolter? I am not so sure.

He has the talent and is clearly impressing those around him, at both club and national level, and there is no doubt that Andy Farrell would back him if he thought he was good enough.

But ahead of Leinster’s Josh van der Flier, Toulouse’s Jack Willis, Saracen Ben Earl, Scotland’s Rory Darge and the countless other incredible back rows across Europe? I am not sure.

What would convince me, however, is the rest of his season. It seems like an obvious aspect to point to but being a Northampton Saint right now isn’t all it is cracked up to be.

Their title defence is practically, though not mathematically, over and they have the small prospect of facing Leinster in a Champions Cup semi-final for the second year running.

There’s no suggestion implying Northampton are going to go the rest of the season without a win – they’ll be keen on ending that speculation on Friday against Newcastle Falcons – but it will be interesting to watch Pollock driving standards when they’re down at half-time at the Aviva or are defending against a try in the early minutes this weekend, for example.

He seems like he’s got his head screwed on and could be the brilliant bolter to light up the British and Irish Lions tour. But he’s only got a handful of games to blow away any doubts coach Farrell may have.

Rieko and roll rugby signing

Jordie Barrett has been brilliant for Leinster during his sabbatical away from New Zealand and I was a little worried how they’d replace him. All Black for All Black, it turns out, as Leinster have recruited Rieko Ioane from the Blues for next season.

What an outstanding move for all parties concerned, and a great endorsement for European rugby.

Red Roses’ thorn?

Is the problem with England Rugby everybody else around them? That’s the feeling during this Women’s Six Nations with the Red Roses the only game I desperately want to watch.

I’ve enjoyed much of this year’s tournament thus far and Ireland have had an admirable three matches, but no one is close to England at the moment and that does take away from the spectacle.

