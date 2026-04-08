All points West to Grangeclare in Stellar Grand National

Grangeclare West (red silks) finished third in last year’s Grand National

FOLLOWING yesterday’s declarations for the 2026 Grand National (4.00pm), the time has come to offer up this year’s selections for the world’s most famous steeplechase.

As ever, there will be a maximum field of 34 runners taking on this unique test.

With 30 big fences to negotiate over the stamina-sapping four-mile -two-and-a-half-furlong trip of Aintree’s Grand National course, it takes a certain type of horse to be successful, but several contenders have leading chances and could etch their name into racing history.

In recent years, classier types toward the head of the handicap have come to the fore, bucking the long-time trend of needing a low weight, and I don’t expect that to change this time around.

GRANGECLARE WEST fits the bill having won a Grade One in the past and is my idea of the winner.

Running off a mark of 166, he carries near top-weight with 11st 10lbs – three pounds higher than the weight he carried in the 2025 renewal, where he ran so well and could be called an unlucky loser.

Sent off at 33/1, he jumped the last alongside the eventual first and second, Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus, making a shuddering error which looked to end his chance, but he still stayed on best of all to claim third.

Without that mistake, we’d likely be talking about him returning here to retain his crown and he looks very well weighted to go close again.

The Bobbyjo Chase is often a key form pointer to this race, with the last two winners scoring on their way to Aintree glory, and Grangeclare West couldn’t have been more decisive in victory over seasoned opposition at Fairyhouse back in February.

The good ground should suit and with reigning winning rider Patrick Mullins on board, I can’t see past him at 10/1.

Previous winner I AM MAXIMUS could be the one to chase him home.

On paper, he looks the rock-solid option with his record in the race.

He turned the 2024 renewal into a procession, beating Gold Cup winner Minella Indo by eight lengths.

Returning last year, he only found stablemate Nick Rockett too good but still ran with enormous credit and clearly relishes this test.

Read more Story seems like a Stellar pick for the Grand National

He proved he still retains all his ability when finishing second to Affordale Fury in the Grade One Savills Chase at Leopardstown and can go close once again.

I put STELLAR STORY up in my ante-post column a few weeks ago at 33/1, and I’m not deserting him.

The forecast has gone against him slightly and he could do with rain to be seen at his best, which is why he isn’t the main pick here, but light rain on Saturday may well aid his cause.

He produced a huge run in the Bobbyjo Chase when giving Grangeclare West eight pounds in the weights and finishing with plenty of credit in third.

Reopposing here at Aintree, there is a significant swing in the weights with that rival now having to give him a stone and a half.

That represents a 21lb swing and with the back class Stellar Story has, he can be a danger to all for a stable who know the time of day in this race.

MONTY’S STAR looks to have been laid out for this.

He travelled well for a long way in the Irish Gold Cup and has skipped Cheltenham for this assignment.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead is so adept with these types, and his nine-year-old looks no forlorn hope.

BILL ESDAILE’S GRAND NATIONAL 1-2-3-4

1st – Grangeclare West

2nd – I Am Maximus

3rd – Stellar Story

4th – Monty’s Star