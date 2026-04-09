Watson could solve puzzling Grand National case

Lecky Watson is one of eight runners in the Grand National for Willie Mullins

HAVING saddled the first three home in the Grand National 12 months ago, punters will be undertaking a close assessment of Willie Mullins’ runners again this year – all eight of them!

It will be the most the Irish master trainer has ever put on the boat for Saturday’s Aintree spectacle, an embarrassment of riches for the man who plundered seven winners, including the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase, at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

With that much going on at Mullins’ Closutton base, it pays to have a good assistant, and the longest standing of those is former jockey, who rode in the national 13 times, David Casey.

Casey had no luck in the big race himself but admits “winning the big races like the National still gives you a buzz”.

Speaking on behalf of BetSelect.co.uk, Casey gave a full examination of the yard’s ensemble of runners:

I Am Maximus – He has got a huge chance. His preparation has been great, better than last year, and I don’t think carrying weight in a Grand National is as big a thing as it once was. He won the race in 2024 and was second in it last year, so there’s no doubting that he loves the place. On form, he’s the one I’d be with.

Grangeclare West – He’s been running well, including winning the Bobbyjo very well when conditions suited. You could say he was a little bit unlucky to finish third last year, as he genuflected at the back of the last and would have lost a couple of lengths. That puts him right in the mix.

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Spanish Harlem – He’s a little bit in and out but is good on his day, which he showed when winning the Kerry National. He was going to be a good winner of Thyestes Chase this year, which Nick Rockett won last year, until he unseated at the last. He was probably going to win that by a good three or four lengths. He likes to bounce off the spring ground and is owned by the sponsors, Dr Peter Fitzgerald of Randox, so that would be a good story.

Champ Kiely – He’s a Grade One winner in his own right, though he might prefer the ground a bit softer. There won’t be too many travelling stronger than him through the race and he’s a very good jumper, so he’s in the mix.

Lecky Watson – He’s last year’s Brown Advisory winner but hasn’t done much since. The ground has been so soft in Ireland over the winter though, which wouldn’t have been to his liking, and he had to carry a big penalty in the Bobbyjo. His jumping is a little bit hit and miss at times, but he can show massive improvement on better ground, and the nature of the race might suit him. Outside of the obvious form pick, I Am Maximus, he could be the one who shows massive improvement.

High Class Hero – I’d put a line through his runs on very bad ground and will have enjoyed having the sun on his back this week. Hopefully he can improve a bit on what we’ve seen so far this season and run well.

Captain Cody – He’s a Scottish National winner and the nicer ground will suit him. The winter has been so wet here that we’re expecting horses to improve massively on what they’ve shown over the past few months, but he’ll need to.

Quai De Bourbon – He had a tough campaign last year, running at both Cheltenham and Aintree, and then still having enough to finish third in the Irish National. He’s been a bit quieter this season, but put in an improved effort at Leopardstown last time and Aintree has been the target for a long time.

You can hear from David Casey and Tom Marriott, as well as tipping across all three days of the Randox Grand National Festival from Bill Esdaile on The Punter Podcast: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2431983/episodes/18983223