Ooh Betty a Cracking bet in Scottish Champion

Ooh Betty (right) finished third in last year’s Scottish Champion Hurdle

AFTER last weekend’s Grand National, attention over jumps switches to Ayr for the Scottish track’s biggest day of the season this Saturday, featuring the Scottish Grand National and Scottish Champion Hurdle.

Last season, the race for the Trainers’ Championship between Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton saw Ayr become a key battleground, and while that’s not the case this year with Skelton already named the winner, there’s still plenty of interest on the card.

The Scottish Borders-trained CRACKING RHAPSODY is bidding to become the first horse to retain the Scottish Champion Hurdle (2.20pm) since Sea Pigeon in 1977 and 1978 and he looks to have strong claims of doing so.

Ewan Whillans’ seven-year-old got the better of the classy Kabral Du Mathan by a neck 12 months ago and amazingly will line up in this year’s race off the same mark of 137.

That’s particularly surprising considering he looks to be coming into this race on the back of an excellent run when finishing fourth to Wilful in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

There are showers forecast through the week at Ayr, meaning we may not get the spring ground that might be expected at this time of year, but that won’t bother Cracking Rhapsody, who has winning form on soft ground.

At 7/1, with four places on offer, I think he looks a rock-solid each-way proposition.

I’m keen to throw another dart in this race with OHH BETTY, who was only beaten half-a-length by Cracking Rhapsody last year.

Ben Clarke’s mare is another that is surprisingly feasibly handicapped, as despite winning a Grade Two just two starts ago, she will line up here a pound below last year’s mark.

She led the way in the County Hurdle on her last start and only faded into ninth late on, so that must go down as another excellent effort.

Sent off at 12/1 for this 12 months ago, considering she arrives here in better form this time around, odds of 25/1 look much too big.

The Scottish Grand National (3.35pm) is always a gruelling test over four miles and one where you need to stay strongly, particularly when running down the long home straight for the final time.

Kim Roque, who represents the in-form Joseph O’Brien yard, is of strong interest but is unproven over this marathon trip.

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Our Power finished third last year to Willie Mullins’ Captain Cody and is interesting at around 25/1, but he also holds an entry at Sandown next week, so that makes him risky from an ante-post perspective.

Instead, one lower down the handicap that strikes me as unexposed and a rapidly improving type is CHASINGOUTTHEBLUES.

He finished second to the well-regarded Newton Tornado at Doncaster in January and has since won his last two starts over an extended three miles at Catterick and Carlisle.

Last time out he stayed on strongly up the Carlisle hill, suggesting he has stamina in abundance, and he could relish this trip.

A four-pound rise for that win looks fair, and he’s a bet at 14/1.

In the opening race, the Scotty Brand Handicap Chase (1.10pm), TRAPRAIN LAW is also worth supporting at 7/1.

He was pulled up in this race last year, but has shown some excellent form this season, including when third to JPR One in the Scottish Champion Chase at Musselburgh in January.

Owner Raymond Anderson Green has plenty of winners at Ayr and his eight-year-old looks to hold claims off a reasonable handicap mark.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Traprain Law e/w 1.10pm Ayr

Cracking Rhapsody e/w 2.20pm Ayr

Ooh Betty e/w 2.20pm Ayr

Chasingouttheblues e/w 3.35pm Ayr