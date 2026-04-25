Ka Ying Rising the “best sprinter I’ve seen”, says Ryan Moore

Ka Ying Rising won the Group One Chairman's Sprint Prize last year

RYAN Moore won’t be in action on Champions Day in Hong Kong on Sunday, but the leading rider will still be keeping a close eye on the world’s highest-rated horse, Ka Ying Rising.

When the David Hayes-trained five-year-old takes to the track the eyes of the racing world are drawn, and the superstar sprinter looks all but certain to record a 20th straight win in the Group One Chairman’s Sprint Prize (7.35am) at Sha Tin.

Writing in his World Pool blog, Moore put the Hong Kong speedster right at the top of the sprinting tree, ahead of even legendary Australian mare Black Caviar.

“I think he’s the best sprinter I’ve seen,” Moore said. “Maybe Black Caviar, that would be an interesting race, but I think he’s probably the best I’ve seen.”

Ka Ying Rising faces a field of seven rivals, including the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Comanche Brave, in the six-furlong contest but if past performances are anything to go by, they all look to be fighting for second place.

Moore said: “Barring him falling over, nothing will beat Ka Ying Rising.

“He’s been impressive on every one of his starts and broke another track record last time. He looks a better horse every time I see him.

“David Hayes has done a great job, and Zac [Purton] rides him beautifully. It’s very hard to find a way that he’s going to get beaten. He’s a proper champion.”

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Ka Ying Rising has already broken the six-furlong track record three times, but Zac Purton, who has ridden him to all but one of his 20 career wins, was quick to quash any suggestions that he would attempt another record on Sunday.

“Last start, he just happened to break the track record because of the wind and the way the race was run,” Purton said. “You can’t break a track record unless it is set up for you.

“He seems to go very close to breaking the track record even when the race isn’t run at those fast sectionals.”

Purton apparently gets hundreds of messages a week from people telling him to crack the elusive 1m 06s barrier, and while that might happen one day, fans may have to wait beyond Sunday.

“I would like him to win without going right to the bottom of the barrel, then he can have a nice break without feeling that he is empty,” Purton said.

“If it is there to be done, I won’t disappoint him. I’ll let him do his thing.”

Track record or not, one thing is for sure; if Ka Ying Rising makes it 20 wins on Champions Day he’ll bring the house down at Sha Tin.