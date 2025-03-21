Plans approved for £600m Euston Tower revamp

The revised plans for Euston Tower will deliver a “unique new workspace for the West End”

British Land’s plans to strip and redevelop Euston Tower in a £600m project have been approved by Camden Council.

The tower, which was originally built in 1970 and sits next to Euston station, will undergo a complete revamp with new office space, restaurants and terraces.

“We are delighted to receive planning consent for this incredible scheme – the first West End tower in a generation, and likely to be the last,” David Lockyer, head of development at British Land, said.

British Land originally submitted planning permission in December 2023, which was rejected. The new plans are “more in keeping with the local townscape whilst increasing the benefits the project will have to Camden”, it said.

The approved all-electric design retains 31 per cent of the original structure and should be completed by 2030, according to British Land.

The plans also feature 4,000 sq ft of restaurant and café space, with terraces overlooking a “revitalised public realm”, as well as 8,000 sq ft of enterprise space for entrepreneurs and start-ups.

“The tower is ideally located at our Regent’s Place campus, where the Knowledge Quarter meets the West End, and where businesses can benefit from the great concentration of academic and research institutions between Harley Street and King’s Cross,” Lockyer added.

Euston Tower is one of very few tall towers in the West End of the capital, with skyscrapers mainly confined to the City and Canary Wharf.

It has been vacant since 2021 ahead of its transformation into a science and tech hub.

Danish architecture practice 3XN GXN leads the design team, supported by London-based architects Adamson Associates and landscape designers studio DSDHA.