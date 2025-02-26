9 of the best International Women’s Day events in London

Artist Hanna Benihoud is presenting her work to the public for free at Granary Square this International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day on Saturday 8 March provides a moment to celebrate all women, as well as reflect and protest about the challenges they face.

Events vary from conversations and debates with a political hue through to cultural activities and events. Running since 1911, the official website for IWD says the event “honors the achievements of women across all aspects of life – social, economic, cultural, and political – while also advocating for gender equality.”

Here are some of the best International Women’s Day events happening in London this 8 March and on the days surrounding the actual day itself.

Go to a free outdoor exhibition

A new exhibition at Granary Square in King’s Cross is profiling “extraordinary ordinary” women in time for IWD. Running from 4 – 30 March it is free to attend and part of the area’s push to involve art more in public space. HighlightHer features the work of London artist Hanna Benihoud and will celebrate women “of all ages, backgrounds and lifestyles, both offline and on social media.” The project is designed to elevate “the inner lives of women which are so rarely depicted in the public realm.”

Watch some incredible female musicians

The Big Penny Social in Walthamstow is hosting an all-female seven-piece band on the evening of 9 March that fuse disco, funk and soul. The event, for IWD, is part of the venue’s live bands series running on the first Saturday of every month. On the 7 March there’s a female wrestling event billed as somewhere between a punk-rock and cabaret evening.

Learn more at an IWD Symposium

Cinesisters International Women’s Day Symposium comprises film screenings and discussions, particularly around the topic of how to bring more women into the heavily male-dominated world of film-making. With panels scheuled around cinematography, composers and acting, the event runs all day from 10am to 10pm at the All is Joy Studios at 75 Dean Street in Soho.

Visit a festival of women

The trendy Mama Shelter hotel in Bethnal Green is going big on IWD this year with their own Festival of Women. Running from 3 – 8 March with events during the day and in the evening, the festival will feature live performance, art and comedy, as well as opportunities to attend workshops with a body and self-acceptance coach.

Take in some brilliant art

The Affordable Art Fair returns to Battersea Park between 12 – 16 March and their ‘Resilience in Bloom’ series will celebrate the success of female artists, who make up just 25 per cent of the art market. A diverse range of female artist’s work will be shown and for sale, including from the Catalan artist Angels Grau, who paints with wine sediments which oxidise and change colour as the painting ages.

Enjoy brilliant female cooking

Female chefs across London are putting special items on their menus to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March. At the Boxcar Bar & Grill chef Sara Dongiovanni has created a special Pasta e Ceci dish to celebrate how the restaurant helped her “find my confidence and embrace the creativity that cooking allows.” 23 New Quebec Street, W1H 7SD, boxcar.co.uk

London restaurant Firebird is also marking IWD with a collaboration. Head chef Savannah Hagendijk from Restaurant De Kas in Amsterdam is bringing her Michelin starred plant-to-plate food to London’s Firebird, which focuses on food they describe as “flame kissed” for one evening only. 29 Poland St, London W1F 8QR, UK

Go for a really good dance

The Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club is throwing an event on Saturday 8 March entitled “ALL women and girls. Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” The event will be an all-night-long celebration of the “biggest bangers form the ultimate queens of pop” with performances from eight excellent drag artists. “Get set for a dancefloor showdown to the biggest and best Queens of Pop!”

Meet some of the most successful women in the Square Mile

The Guildhall Art Gallery is throwing an event to celebrate and recognise female owned businesses. Products will be on display and there’ll be the opportunity to network and get into conversations with influential female business leaders. It takes place on Friday 7 March from 11am.

Learn more about women in wine

City AM’s own wine columnist Libby Brodie is hosting a panel event at Humble Grape wine bar in Fleet Street around the theme of women in wine. Wines made by four female vintners will be available for tasting and there’ll be snacks to pair. Libby will be joined by three other females working in wine for the event on the 11 March.

Take a trip through female history with a walking tour

There’s a range of walking tours taking place throughout the capital for IWD. On 1 March the Sisters in the City tour celebrates female stories in the Square Mile, the Women of Westminster tour runs all month and the Women of Southwark tour runs on 7 March.

You can find out about more things to to do this International Women’s Day by visiting the official website