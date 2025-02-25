7 amazing things to do in London this March

Get ready for St Patrick’s Day: one of the best things to do this March

As the weather starts improving, so too do the capital’s events. Here are 10 things to do in London to mark in your diary right now

In February, it can feel like winter may seriously never end – but with March comes renewal.

As the temperature rises, so too do our hopes for fine new entertainment, and this year is no different, with some incredible things to do happening across London to earmark the beginning of spring.

Here are 7 things to do in London this March to get your primed for the better weather.

Go to an exciting new pizza pop-up

We love The Old Nun’s Head in Nunhead, one of those hulking great boozers that has both oldy-worldy charm and a modern feel too. There’s often DJs at the weekends, but new for March is the Dough Hands pop-up. Founder and chef Hannah Drye has been “slinging pizza since 2020” after a series of pop-ups made her hailed for her creative doughs. Flavours are described as “BIG”; try the Shroomy with soy roasted mushrroms, taleggio cheese, tarragon and garlic or the OG with “punchy” pepperonis, “fruity” jalapeños and parmesan. @doughhandspizza at The Old Nun’s Head, 15 Nunhead Grn, London SE15 3QQ.

Try ramen with a twist

For one night only Bone Daddies is throwing a ‘Passa Passa Party,’ bringing Afro-Caribbean flavours to their Japanese-inspired ramen menu. Dishes are from chef Zana behind the Passa Passa pop-up; expect smashed sesame cucumber with scotch bonnet pickle, jerk duck ramen bowls and a Guinness soft serve ice cream with soy syrup. Tuesday 4 March, 9 Sir Simon Milton Square, Victoria, London, SW1E 5DJ.

Go to one of London’s most incredible cultural spaces

The Vaults below Waterloo Station had long been home to the Vault Festival — until landlords prioritised commercial ventures and the festival ended up being cancelled, putting an end to one of the most important grassroots culture events in the UK, if not the world. But the commercial venture never quite seemed to happen, and now The Vaults space – a series of underground caverns that are just naturally hedonistic in feel – is bringing back arts projects. Plied & Prejudice is a mash up of Jane Austen and Bridgerton and promises plenty of interactive elements as well as a spectacular show. It’s from the producers of some great productions, including Ocean at the End of the Lane and the Back to the Future Musical, so you should be in good hands. From 20 March, pliedandprejudice.com/london/

Celebrate International Women’s Day with some incredible food

Female chefs across London are putting special items on their menus to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8 March. At the Boxcar Bar & Grill chef Sara Dongiovanni has created a special Pasta e Ceci dish to celebrate how the restaurant helped her “find my confidence and embrace the creativity that cooking allows.” 23 New Quebec Street, W1H 7SD, boxcar.co.uk

Plant-to-plate London restaurant Firebird is also marking IWD with a collaboration between their international founders. Head chef Savannah Hagendijk from their partner restaurant in Amsterdam is bringing her Michelin starred “flame kissed” food to London for one evening only. 29 Poland St, London W1F 8QR, UK

Have a Guinness or seven for St Patrick’s Day

With Guinness riding its wave of popularity with Gen Z, St Patrick’s Day is likely to be bigger than ever this year. There’s a special St Patrick’s Day Festival on 16 March with a parade, run by the Mayor of London, and on Saturday 15 March the St Patrick’s Day Fest is throwing a whole day-long event at the Kentish Town Forum with (wait for it) bottomless Guinness for ticketholders. Expect live music, DJs and 1,500 “raising a glass to all things Irish.” But if you’re wanting to get properly in the spirit, wait until the 17th when the Irish will be marking the annual day at Irish pubs across London.

Book a ticket to an amazing new LGBTQ film at BFI Flare

One of the world’s leading LGBTQ film festivals returns to the capital this March. See dozens of new films, some of which are being shown for the very first time at the BFI Southbank. This year’s line-up includes films about ageing, marriage, identity and community and there’s a range of events too.

Live out your nerd fantasies at Comic Con – 1 – 2 March

Actors from some of the classic cult films gather with their most die-hard fans at Comic Con, where film lovers get close with their favourite on-screen talent. You can take photos with stars, get autographed photos and shop around for posters, merchandise and much more, plus watch on-stage discussions.