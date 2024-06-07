Selfridges opens newly revamped beauty and skin wellness hall

Selfridges has just opened a completely revamped beauty and skin wellness hall

The iconic London destination for all things fancy, Selfridges has just opened a completely revamped beauty and skin diagnostics hall.

It boasts over 300 brands and over a thousand experts to give you a hand with whatever you need.

Selfridges has also taken a strong stance on sustainability within the relaunch, taking steps to cleaner beauty with all of their counters pledging to incorporate refill stations by 2025.

They have brought together the classic 1909 facade of columns and grand scale. While updating the lighting within the hall for shade matching your ideal foundation and making skin consultations all the more transparent.

It’s not just the makeup counters they have updated, there are several new sections within the hall, including skin diagnostics from Estée Lauder, Lancôme and Prada.

A head-to-toe menu of beauty services encompasses consultations for colour, skin, and fragrance, on-counter treatments, personalisation, and gift ideas. This is in addition to a suite of expert hair, nail, brow, and skin services.

There is bespoke fragrance blending to product customisation through engraving, embossing, and UV printing, as well as options to accessorise products with stickers and charms at MAC and Jo Malone.

‘Game-changing beauty experiences’

A new state-of-the-art LED lighting scheme ensures that both product and skin tones are perfectly lit.

Here, 37 brands have created a new counter, sustainably made, with dedicated space for large-format digital content concepts. New counters include Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath Labs, Hourglass, and Dior to name but a few.

At the Beauty Concierge, customers can book in for beauty appointments, masterclasses, and expert advice across every brand. A menu of 10 beauty services includes a beauty bag makeover and a bespoke tour of the wide-ranging services.

A team of artist-experts – who between them speak over 20 languages – can also offer objective advice, passion for product, and insider knowledge across Selfridges’ 300 plus beauty brands, with a focus on colour.

Melissa McGinnis, Selfridges’ head of beauty said: “Through a renovation which prioritises customer experience and platforming the world’s most exciting brands, we are ready to welcome the next 100 years

of beauty innovation, and the communities that will make it happen.”