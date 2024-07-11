Five hydration game changers to get you drinking more water

Staying hydrated by drinking extra water is important than ever

The heatwave has officially gripped the city, and staying hydrated by drinking more water is as important than ever.

‘Doubling up’ would usually make you think of alcohol, but new research finds that a third of Brits are reducing their alcohol intake, with over a quarter opting for water to better enjoy the moment.

Research from Harrogate Spring Water found that attitudes to drinking alcohol are shifting, as 61 per cent of Brits claim you don’t need alcohol to have fun, and a further 26 per cent say they can better enjoy a moment when they drink less and prioritise hydration. Here’s how you can drink more water, smarter.

Best water for… extra gains

Warrior Protein Water is an easy way to up your protein intake. It water contains 10 grams of protein per bottle alongside electrolytes and essential vitamins. It comes in two flavours, tropical and berry, but with no added sugar and less than 50 calories a bottle.

Best water for… recovery

Better You Magnesium waters are a great way of getting your energy levels back up after a workout, or if you’re tired. It is available in three varieties depending on your needs; hydrate, to replace essential magnesium that we lose daily. Energy for sustained energy production and focus, to improve your alertness. They are naturally low in sugar, low-calorie and don’t contain artificial sweeteners.

Best water for… unwinding

Trip, best known for their CBD drinks, launched a mindful range,. It contains lion’s mane for clarity, magnesium for balance, and ashwagandha and L-theanine to help you relax and unwind. This comes in four flavours: cucumber mint, blood orange rosemary, elderflower mint and raspberry orange blossom.

Best water for… minerals

Cadence claims to address a gap in the market for mineral salts in hydration drinks; their brand focuses on the importance of electrolytes. Sodium, magnesium, and potassium particularly stand out for their role in maintaining body hydration. Cadence incorporates all three to create a drink with no sugar, calories or caffeine for a guilt-free hydration boost.

Best water for… a citrus burst

Famous for its wonky fruit, Dash water launched a fresh orange flavour made from spring water, bubbles and wonky Spanish oranges. So there’s no sugar or artificial sweeteners. This proves that water doesn’t have to be boring to be guilt-free.

