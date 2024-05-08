The Camberwell Arms’ Mike Davies on his top London restaurants

Each week we ask one of London’s hospitality gurus where they like to dine on their day off – this time around we quizzed Mike Davies, chef director of The Camberwell Arms, about his favourite London restaurants.

The French House, Soho

The French House stands as a beacon of authentic hospitality on Dean Street in the heart of Soho. You can’t miss it for the crowds of people spilling out of its doors and onto the streets, each with a half pint in hand. Inside, black and white images on the walls piece together stories of patrons past and present. Upstairs is an intimate restaurant, which was once home to Margot and Fergus Henderson. The best seat in the house is next to the window, offering a view of the street below, a particularly special spot in the summer months when the windows are flung open and the blinds sway. Here, delicious, simple and elegant food meets warm hospitality – a foolproof blueprint and one of my favourite London restaurants.

Frank’s Cafe, Peckham

An unapologetic self nom, to me, Frank’s Café is an emblem of summer. We opened Frank’s on top of a car park in Peckham over a decade ago and since then, it has taken on a life of its own. What was once a piss-stained stairwell leading to the roof is now bright pink, thanks to artist Simon Whybray, who was commissioned to transform the space back in 2016. Frank’s is part of Bold Tendencies which is many things: an exhibition space, a music venue, a workshop space. But above all, Frank’s is a place to come together for a few pints and an epic view.

Crisp Pizza W6, Hammersmith

I respect anyone that hones a craft. Especially if that craft is pizza. Crisp is a hyped up (and rightly so) pop-up in a Hammersmith pub. The crispy-based New York-style pizzas, which appear so thin and delicate they seemingly defy gravity, support a perfectly balanced array of toppings. On a good day, you can sit outside in the beer garden, but this is England, so you’re more likely to find yourself sitting inside the cosy, laid-back pub. If you haven’t been already, why not? These people seriously know what they’re doing.

FM Mangal, Camberwell

We’re lucky in London to have access to some of the best Turkish food outside of Turkey. FM Mangal, conveniently located just across the road from my pub, The Camberwell Arms, is one such Turkish restaurant. Snag yourself a table to try their flatbreads warmed over coals and painted with spices alongside charred onions in pomegranate molasses. Every item on the menu is a winner so follow your nose and trust your gut. While it might not be situated on Green Lanes, the food is prepared with great care, and thoughtful gestures like complimentary Turkish tea and sweets after the meal reflect true hospitality.

Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill

Speaking of good hospitality, nobody does it quite like the Irish. Hands-down one of the best London restaurants, Bentley’s is a timeless Oyster Bar & Grill helmed by chef and restaurateur Richard Corrigan. Signatures such as the royal fish pie and dressed crab are a must-try but it’s Richard’s soda bread that keeps me coming back. I say Richard’s… it is (charmingly) a family recipe passed down by his mum. You can find Richard’s soda bread recipe featured in my cookbook, “Cooking For People” (Pavilion, £30), hitting the shelves on 18 July.