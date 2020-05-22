The pint. The perfect measure; not too big, not too small. And now available in takeaway milk cartons in a host of pubs across south London.

Here’s City A.M.’s very much non-exhaustive list of pubs south of the river that will allow you to have something cold, fizzy and poured by somebody else over this bank holiday weekend.

Each pub is near a park – so you won’t have to carry it too far before you enjoy your liquor in a suitably responsible and socially-distanced way.

Read more: Wetherspoon to rely on app more than ever under plan to reopen all 875 pubs

There will no doubt be some who claim that it is an outrage, indeed an affront, that north, east and west London pubs are not in this list.

I agree; however, your author does not live there and therefore hasn’t walked past.

Write your own list, or better yet, email me at andy.silvester@cityam.com and we’ll add to the list as we can.

Also, move to south London – there are a lot of pubs.

NB: Most of these pubs are trying hard to survive in these tough times, so opening hours and availability are likely to be somewhat flexible. It’s worth checking them out on instagram, Twitter or by giving them a call before heading out.

South London pubs serving pints this weekend

Read more: UK lockdown: No pubs or restaurants to reopen until July ‘at very earliest’

Balham: The Regent

A surprisingly solid sports pub, The Regent has made the best of it with a decent-sized food and drink menu. Nearest parks: Tooting Bec Common, Wandsworth Common

Brixton: The Crown & Anchor

The outstanding craft-y place is shifting pints from 3-8 on Friday, 4-8 on Sunday and then a very civilised 2-5pm on Sunday. Nearest parks: Slade Gardens, Myatts Fields

Brixton: The Crown & Anchor

Camberwell: The Crooked Well

Draught pints and cocktails, 1-5 Saturday and Sunday. Added points for being next to Theo’s, and Mangal is open down the road too. Nearest park: Camberwell Green, Burgess Park (at a push)

Camberwell: The Crooked Well

Crystal Palace: The Alma

One of Palace’s finest boozers is temporarily an off-licence, and promises to fill up whatever vessel you bring to its taps. Presumably this doesn’t include the five gallon water cooler from your office, but who knows. Nearest park: Crystal Palace Park (go see the dinosaurs), Long Meadow in Gipsy Hill

Crystal Palace: The Alma

Herne Hill: Canopy Brewery

One of south London’s new breweries – alongside Gipsy Hill, Brick Brewery in Peckham and the glorious gallimaufry along the Bermondsey Beer Mile – is open for takeout Saturday and Sunday noon until 7pm. The takeaway gyoza from Koi Ramen next door is a fine addition to any milk carton-y beer. Nearest park: Brockwell Park

Herne Hill: Canopy Brewery

Kennington: The Black Prince

Takeout pints and cocktails, Friday through Monday, with takeaway Sunday roasts on, well, Sunday. Famous for being both a cracking pub, and also the pub in which Colin Firth beats people up in Kingsman. Nearest parks: Cleaver Square, Kennington Park

Full disclosure: Your author and guide to south London pubs worked at the Black Prince for several years.

Kennington: The Black Prince

Kennington: The Prince of Wales

No petanque, currently, but plenty of beer. Nearest park: Cleaver Square (obviously)

Kennington: The Prince of Wales

Nunhead: Babette

Devastatingly, the brilliant Babette’s head chef Maya has broken her leg, per the pub’s instagram. So no pints this weekend, but when they’re back, the staff are friendly and the takeaway food – including vacuum sealed bento boxes – is excellent. Nearest parks: Nunhead Green, Peckham Rye Common

Nunhead: Babette

Read more: UK pubs call for social distancing to be reduced to one metre

Peckham: Batch

No pints, but takeaway cocktails are available from the ‘Batch Hatch’. Bring ice and a glass and grab a pre-made delight. City A.M. recommends the Peckham Calling, and if you order Deliveroo from Mr Bao across the road you’ll be well fed too. Nearest parks: Goose Green, Peckham Rye Common

Peckham: Batch

Peckham: The Victoria

The Clapham-est of Peckham’s pubs is reopening this weekend on Bellenden Road, slinging mini-kegs as well as takeaway pints in what they describe as an “in pub deli”. Sure. Nearest parks: Holly Grove Shrubbery

Peckham: The Victoria